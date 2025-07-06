Texas couple swept away after last phone call that saved relatives

Jeff and Tanya Ramsey, Lewisville, Texas couple swept away by flash floods after final call warning relatives to immediately evacuate as raging flood waters made their way at the Kerr County campsite they were at. Jeff’s body found, Tanya remains missing…

A Texas couple who had gone camping with family members in Kerr County have been hailed heroes as they sought to warn family members of rising water levels moments before being swept away.

Jeff and Tanya Ramsey, a couple from Lewisville-Texas, met with tragedy after making a a final phone call with family members during the early morning hours of Friday, warning them of treacherous rising waters and to immediately evacuate camp grounds.

It was while floodwaters were rising amid sudden downpours that Jeff called family in the to warn them to evacuate— a call that they now say saved their lives. Unfortunately Jeff Ramsey who has since been hailed a hero was later found dead. Tanya continued to remain missing.

Desperate last phone call

Rescuers are fearing the worse for Tanya, whose cellphone was found inside her retrieved windbreaker jacket.

Tanya had recently survived cancer. Jeff according to his brother in law, Eric Steele leaves behind two children.

‘I was trying to get to their cabin, but I didn’t make it,’ Steele told WFAA. ‘He saved me and he saved my mom.’

The couple had been camping with family members since Thursday. Jeff and Tanya were staying in a separate cabin on the opposite side of the campsite, Steele said.

The brother in law said he was on the phone with Jeff and Tanya as the situation quickly unfolded. The couple begged for help and told Steele they didn’t think they were going to make it.

In their final call, the couple asked family to tell their kids they love them.

‘They asked me to tell their kids they love them,’ he said.

‘I simply cannot comprehend this one. No part of me can believe this is real. My friend/brother Jeff Ramsey and his beautiful wife Tanya were swept away in the Texas flash flood yesterday,’ Morris Brossette wrote on Facebook following the tragic news of Jeff Ramsey’s passing. ‘You will be hard pressed to find a man with a bigger servants heart than this man. Thank you brother for your unwavering and endless support over the last 10 yrs. Rest easy my brother, we will carry your name on with love and light.’ News of the tragedy follows catastrophic flash flooding striking central Texas during the early morning hours of Friday, causing the Guadalupe River near Kerrville to surge by more than 20-26 feet within 90 minutes, leading to widespread damage and road washouts.

Authorities Saturday night reported the death toll standing at 47 people across three counties tonight. In Kerr County, officials reported 43 deaths — 28 adults and 15 children.

Officials said this morning the tally of children missing from Camp Mystic stood at 27.