Jeff Ramsey, Lewisville, Texas dad left voicemail goodbye message for his kids before being swept away amid flash floods. The body of his wife, Tanya Ramsey has been found while Jeff remains missing. Man’s kids, Jake & Rachel reveal what their dad said in final desperate moments…

A Lewisville, Texas father left voicemails for his children saying a ‘final goodbye’ moments before he and his wife were swept away during the 4th of July flash floods.

Jeff Ramsey, 61, and his wife Tanya, 46, were camping at HTR RV Park in Kerrville when the Guadalupe River flooded and surged by up to 30 feet above its usual water level on Friday.

The father used his final moments to send a message to his two children, Jake, 24, and Rachel, 23, letting them know he loved them as the waters raged in the background.

Jeff’s kids awoke to find a harrowing message from their father with the sounds of the raging floodwater in the background.

‘Once they realized there was nothing they could do, my stepmom was on the phone with her mom while my dad made a call to me and my sister. We were asleep. He left us a message saying he was not going to make it and that he loved us so much, telling us goodbye,’ Jake told the New York Post.

‘He called me once he realized there was no hope. It was a short voicemail. He just left me a voicemail. He said, “Buddy. I love you so much. It doesn’t look like we are going to make it. Tell Rachey I love her.”‘

Jake noted it was out of character for his dad to sound afraid, and his stepmom was screaming in the background, ‘We’re dying, we’re dying!’

‘You never heard this guy panic but we heard panic and fear in his voice,’ the son said.

As well as making sure there was a sweet message for him and his sister, Jake said his father also used one of his last moments to protect others.

He said that his dad called his wife’s brother and mother at 4.30 am to warn them as they were staying in another cabin about 150 yards up from the river.

Jake added: “He rescued them because they would have slept in and they would have washed away. That cabin was destroyed, completely underwater. He saved their lives.”

Tanya was killed in the flood, but Jeff has not been found as of Wednesday morning, according to the family.