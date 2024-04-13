Hero mom, 38, dies trying to protect 9 month old baby from...

Ash Good id as Sydney hero mom, killed trying to protect 9 month old baby from 40 year old Bondi attacker at Westfield shopping center as infant fights for her life.

The identity of a Sydney mother who mortally succumbed to injuries sustained trying to protect her 9 month old baby amid a frenzied knife attack at Bondi Junction’s Westfield Saturday afternoon has been identified as a ‘beautiful human,’ according to loved ones.

Ash Good, 38, died in hospital on Saturday evening, after desperately trying to save her daughter’s life, who was also stabbed at the shopping mall.

She was one of six victims (five females and one male) brutally killed in an unprovoked attack by a 40-year-old man at 3.20pm on Saturday, with the knifeman then being shot dead by a brave police officer since identified as Inspector Amy Scott of the Rose Bay police department.

‘World’s best mom’

According to witnesses, Ash Good tried to save her daughter after they were both attacked, handing her baby to two strangers as she fought for life.

The Sydney mum was rushed to St Vincent’s hospital in a critical condition, but died soon after arriving the dailymail reported.

Her baby daughter remains in a serious condition at the Sydney Children’s Hospital, in the care of medical staff and her dad, who rushed there after the attacks.

Just hours before the senseless attacks, the new mom posted images of her happy nine month old baby girl on social media, to a soundtrack of My Girl.

The Sydney mum was shopping in the centre on Saturday afternoon when she and her daughter were attacked.

A friend of Ms Good told news.com.au on Saturday night that she was simply a ‘beautiful human’ and the ‘world’s best mum.’

Her daughter was rushed to a separate hospital and was reportedly in a critical condition on Saturday night and underwent surgery.

Mother’s instinct to protect her child kicked in

Witnesses said her first instinct was to protect her baby daughter.

‘The mum came over with the baby and threw it at me, and I was just holding the baby,’ one of a pair of brothers told 9News.

‘I just helped out, just holding the baby and trying to compress the baby, and same with the mother, trying to compress the blood from stopping and calling the ambulance and police.

‘We just kept yelling out to get some clothes to help us compress and stop the baby bleeding,’ he said.

In October, the Sydney mum said she was ‘overwhelmed’ with the ‘pure joy’ of being a mother.

‘Feeling so proud, then so overwhelmed,’ she wrote on Instagram.

‘Pure joy and extraordinary exhaustion blended with emotions you’ve never felt before.

‘It’s a lot. But what I do know is that it really is the most outstandingly beautiful gift one can ever receive.

‘Sitting here feeling so deeply thankful, and still pinching myself she’s ours. I love her so much.’

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the dead attacker was ‘known to police’ but that they did not believe it was terror related.

Mass casualty events are rare in Australia. At least four people were killed and one injured in a mass shooting in Darwin, northern Australia in 2019.

April 1996 saw a mass shooting which became known as the Port Arthur massacre – the deadliest in Australia’s modern history – when 35 people were killed in the tourist town in the state of Tasmania.