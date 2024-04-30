Megan Bodiford, missing Bamberg, South Carolina woman, and mother of three children sends ominous text warning as police report body found in Denmark four days later.

The search for a missing South Carolina woman may have come to a tragic end after the 25 year old sent ominous text messages to a friend amid reports of local police in Denmark on Tuesday responding to the discovery of a body found in Bamberg County.

Megan Faith Bodiford, 25, a mother of three young children, was last seen in Denmark on Thursday, wearing a gray T-shirt and Batman pajama pants according to a release from the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to her disappearance, Megan Bodiford sent an unsettling text to her friends, warning, ‘If you don’t hear from me in 30 minutes, he killed me, He has a gun.’ During the investigation, the sheriff received statements against Bodiford’s boyfriend, who has a prior criminal record and an active domestic violence warrant for his arrest.

Victim of domestic violence

According to an incident report, deputies were dispatched to the woman’s Ghents Branch Road residence for a welfare check, where no sign of the possibly ‘endangered’ woman was found. The woman’s three children were found at the residence, with friends saying Bodiford would never leave without her children, Fits News reported.

The caller told deputies her friend, Bodiford, reached out to her on April 25 around 9:48 p.m., saying if she didn’t hear from her within 30 minutes, to call law enforcement.

She stated that Bodiford thought her boyfriend was going to kill her, deputies say.

However, the report states the friend didn’t call law enforcement until the next day.

On April 27, after a review of the call, call history, concern for a four-month-old baby in the home, and the boyfriend having an active warrant for domestic violence in the second degree, investigators requested the SLED Fugitive Task Force to assist in the executing of the search warrant for the boyfriend.

Around 8:11 a.m., investigators received cell phone data from the boyfriend’s cell phone. At 10:52 a.m., the search warrant was executed, and the boyfriend, Jarrett Haskell Davis, who was on parole, was taken into custody as he was coming out of a shed in the backyard.

A friend of Bodiford said she had been messaging Davis’ parole officer for a month before the mother of three went missing. The friend feared for Bodiford’s welfare and wanted to inform the officer that Bodiford was violating his parole.

Body of missing mom of 3 found?

Of note, a previous January, 2023 report told of Bodiford being arrested and charged with possession, distribution of narcotics, specifically meth.

Deputies say Bodiford could be in a 2013-2015 dark gray Ford Explorer with SC Temp tag: CP0530PR.

The sheriff’s office says Megan is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 188 pounds.

Of note, Bodiford’s phone has not been active since the ominous text was sent last week.

Meanwhile, Bodiford’s family is waiting for word from law enforcement following the discovery of a body in the area of Highway 70 and Turn Ray Road in Bamberg County on Tuesday according to WRDW.

Authorities to date have yet to publicly release the identity of the body found.

As of today, no charges have been filed against Jarrett Davis and law enforcement has not indicated that he is a person of interest in connection with her disappearance.