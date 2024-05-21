Acklynn Mbabazi Byamugisha charges Miami driver along MacArthur Causeway with screw driver in road rage incident after her vehicle was rear-ended.

Video has captured a Florida driver wielding a screw driver charging at another driver after she was rear ended along a Miami highway, Monday morning.

Acklynn Mbabazi Byamugisha, 26, was captured by Sky 10’s helicopter as it hovered over the crash as a seemingly crazed woman alighted out of her black BMW vehicle just on 5.30 am Monday morning as she approached the driver of a white Toyota SUV that had crashed into her car along the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol report, the BMW was stopped on the causeway, partially blocking the right lane when the oncoming SUV crashed into it.

Verbal dispute following crash escalates

Video shows the scantily clad woman walking with a tool pointed at two men as the vehicle occupants scurry away from her.

She slowly raised the weapon, which appeared to be a screwdriver over her head before running toward the pair, going after the older man before turning her attention to the younger man, who pushed her away from the other man.

The woman proceeds to grab the younger man by the throat and make stabbing-like gestures in a scuffle that lasted several seconds before a third man managed to pull her away.

The third man walked her away from the men in an apparent attempt to calm her down, and while she seemingly shouted at him for stopping the attack, she didn’t raise the screwdriver at him. The man was later revealed to be a friend of the suspect.

Byamugisha and the Toyota driver Freddy Diaz allegedly engaged in a verbal dispute following her BMW being rear-ended that escalated into violence when Diaz’s father arrived on the scene.

Suspect id as healthcare professional

According to an arrest report, Byamugisha told police that Diaz’s father showed up after the crash and was ‘very threatening and physically grabbed her and pulled her hair.’

That’s when she pushed her way into his vehicle and grabbed a screwdriver and a bottle of Windex, which she used to spray the father-and-son duo in the face, before lunging at the younger man with the weapon, police allege.

Byamugisha’s former co-workers told Local 10 News they could hardly believe she was involved in the incident.

Byamugisha has two healthcare master’s degrees from the University of Miami. Her schooling and career have been spent in healthcare and public service according to her Linkledn profile.

She has since been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A check of records shows that she has been cited three times in the past for traffic infractions.