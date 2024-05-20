Rylo Huncho, Suffolk, Virginia teen rapper accidentally shoots self dead in Instagram live video gone wrong. The incident occurred at his home, leaving family and friends devastated in the latest gun videos gone wrong.

A Virginia teenager accidentally killed himself while filming a video on social media after the aspiring rapper pointed a gun at his head and pulled the trigger.

The teen rapper, 17, was found dead in Suffolk, Virginia, on May 15. Cops said they believe the boy died as a result of an ‘accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound’ to the head while filming a Instagram livestream video.

Authorities declined to confirm the name of the deceased teen, nevertheless social media identified the deceased teen rapper as Rylo Huncho, (real name Raleigh Freeman III) captured on video singing into a camera while dancing with a pistol with a green laser sight.

🇺🇲⚠️ Rylo Huncho, un jeune rappeur américain de 17 ans, est décédé après s’être tiré une balle dans la tête pour une vidéo destinée à ses réseaux sociaux. pic.twitter.com/x04L0Lmr6f — 75 Secondes 🗞️ (@75secondes) May 20, 2024

Gunshot expectedly discharged

The boy appeared to switch off the weapon’s safety and point it at his head, when a gunshot ‘unexpectedly’ rang out, striking him in the head with the teen thrown from view as the camera dropped, video footage shows.

The next day, a GoFundMe was set up for Huncho’s grieving mother. The incident according to the fundraiser occurred at his home who he shared with his single mother.

‘He was her only son!’ A cousin of the rapper wrote in the post, ‘She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could.’

Gangsta image at what cost?

‘Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why. But anything I mean anything can help her at this time of need,’ the cousin wrote.

‘It was always her and her son.’

This tragedy has sparked discussions about the responsibilities of social media platforms and their influence on young users, as well as the dangers associated with the use and possession of firearms, particularly amongst youth seeking to curry a gangster image, with previous incidents of deadly consequences captured on live video.

The minimum age to purchase guns is set at 18 for rifles and shotguns and 21 for handguns, with additional restrictions on automatic weapons and destructive devices. Authorities to date did not say how or where the 17 year old acquired the weapon.