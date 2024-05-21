Olivia Flores, Owatonna, Minnesota High School cheerleader killed when state trooper slams into her car, injuring 6 others in 3 car pile up. Was 2 weeks away from graduating.

A Minnesota high school cheerleader was killed in a car crash over the weekend along with six others injured when a state trooper slammed into her vehicle, causing a three car pile up.

Olivia Flores, 18, was among a group of seven people who were rushed to the hospital following a collision involving three vehicles on Saturday.

Her family made the decision to turn off her life support, with the teen only two weeks away from graduating from Owatonna High School, dying on Sunday, KEYC reported.

Owatonna cheerleader remembered

The car pile up took place at around 5:45pm near the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota, closing the stretch for seven hours according to the City of Rochester, MN Police Department release.

Not immediately clear is what led to the trooper plowing into Flores’ vehicle.

‘Instead of planning Olivia’s graduation party and celebrating her next chapter in life, Steph and Carlos are left picking up the pieces of this tragedy,’ family friend Michal Otte wrote on a GoFundMe for her parents.

‘Olivia was such a special young lady. To know her is to be inspired by her. She was fierce and she was loyal.

‘She was beautiful down to her soul. I can only say to know her and love her was a gift!’

Her father Carlos told KIMT his daughter was an active member in the school community.

‘She was so excited to graduate from Owatonna High School on June 7th,’ he said. ‘She was the captain of the football cheer and basketball cheer teams and involved in young life. She is loved by so many,’

Circumstances of crash yet to be fully understood

The Owatonna County School District, which oversees Owatonna High School where Flores was preparing to graduate, also issued their condolences on Monday.

‘Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Olivia Flores, a senior at Owatonna High School,’ Owatonna County School District, Superintendent Jeff Elstad said in a statement.

‘Many supports are available at Owatonna High School for our students following this tragedy. Additional counselors and staff will be at the school throughout the week.’

‘Students are encouraged to reach out to OHS staff should they need support. If families have any concerns about their child, they should also reach out to the staff,’ they added.

Flores was travelling in a Ford Focus with a 19-year-old and 21-year-old woman at the time of the crash.

State Trooper Shane Roper was turning left across Highway 14 when he smashed into the Ford, according to KSTP.

He had a 20-year-old male passenger with him at the time.

Col. Christina Bogojevic of the Minnesota State Police said: ‘Making sure motorists are safe as they travel Minnesota’s roads is at the core of what we do each day. Our agency works hard to prevent crashes and save lives.

‘On Saturday evening, a Minnesota State Patrol squad was involved in a crash in Rochester in which someone later died. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic event.’

Investigators are now working to understand the full circumstances of the crash.