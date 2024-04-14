John Cauchi Facebook posts: an expose of a troubled mind looking for friends, activities while harboring a passion for guns, knives along with soliciting for paid sex work.

In the immediate aftermath of Joe Cauchi being revealed as the mass stabbing suspect that killed 6 and wounded another 12 at Bondi’s Westfield the attacker’s social media profile gave a chilling account of the killer’s mindset including his passion for guns, knives and paid sex work.

According to his Facebook page (since removed), Cauchi, 40, grew up in Toowoomba, Queensland and claimed to have worked as an English tutor. The 40 year old had only moved to Sydney a month ago from Queensland.

He was a surfing enthusiast and just last week posted in a Sydney Facebook group for beginner surfers with more than 6000 members asking if anyone would like to meet him for a surf at Bondi beach.

‘Hi I am surfing Bondi this afternoon if anyone wants to meet there for a surf!’ he wrote.

The post received a barrage of negative reactions moments after police confirmed Cauchi’s identity on Sunday, before the account being removed.

On April 3, Cauchi also shared a post on a ‘Language Exchange’ Facebook group, asking someone to help tutor him in Swedish.

‘Hi I am looking for a fluent Swedish speaker for a language exchange! I am a fluent English speaker and can teach that in exchange for being taught Swedish if you are interested,’ he wrote.

On January 5, Cauchi wrote in the Australian Backpackers page looking for rideshare arrangements and accommodation in Sydney.

‘Hi, I live in Sydney and am looking for people that I can rideshare with, pay for some fuel and stay at some interesting places reasonably close to Sydney together,’ he said. ‘Let me know if you are interested!’

Two days later he wrote to an amateur astronomy and astrophotography page to ask if he could join any upcoming trips.

‘Hi I live in Sydney and am looking for someone to tag along with and learn some astrophotography at a dark sky site some place, can anyone help me out?’

One man replied saying he would organise a trip when weather permitted.

In another post, shared in December 2020 to an outdoor adventure Facebook group for Brisbane residents, Cauchi stated he wanted to meet with people who shoot guns.

‘Hi I am looking for groups of people who shoot guns, including handguns, to meet up with, chat with and get to know. Please send me DM if you can help me out! I live in Brisbane by the way,’ Cauchi wrote.

The 40-year-old is understood to also have been obsessed with knives.

His parents, who live at Toowoomba in Queensland, took knives away from their son before he moved to NSW according to the dailymail.

Cauchi used a 30 centermeter hunting knife to kill six innocent people before he was shot dead by NSW Police.

But there was more intrigue.

Joel Cauchi previously worked as a male escort and as recent as mid 2023 had offered his sexual services online.

In one post, which has since been deleted, Cauchi described himself as ‘athletic good looking’ and offered ‘closed door’ services to both men and woman, among other options too graphic to publish.

In the days leading up to Saturday’s mass stabbing, Cauchi had been rough-shedding it, with his family stating their son was sleeping in a car and at backpacker hostels.

Their son was also struggling with schizophrenia (a chronic brain disorder which presents itself with delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech, trouble with thinking and lack of motivation).

Assistant Commissioner Lowe said Queensland police last had contact with Cauchi in December but stressed there had been nothing to previously indicate the man could be capable of such horrific acts.

‘He has not been prosecuted or arrested or charged for any offence within Queensland, and he has no record within the courts for a domestic violence order.’

Police are now investigating a potential history of the stabber intentionally targeting women.

Five of the six people killed were women while nine of the 12 in hospital are female patients, NSW Police revealed. It remained unclear if Cauchi had set out to target females during Saturday’s attack.