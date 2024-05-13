Alicia Brea, Hollywood, Florida mother stomps on 10 month old’s head, sends photo to baby’s dad after break-up in the hopes of getting his attention.

A Florida mother is accused of stomping on the head of her 10 month old child and sending a photo of the abuse to the child’s father.

Alicia Brea’s friend reportedly contacted authorities about Brea, 18, sending her pictures of her stomping on the baby’s face. Hollywood police officers who responded to Brea’s home did not see injuries to the baby, but a consented search of her phone uncovered pictures of the abuse, according to WPLG.

Police said the baby was wearing the same clothes in the photo when they arrived.

According to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime, Brea upon having sent the baby’s father a photo of the child abuse, claimed sending the baby’s father additional pictures showing that the infant was unharmed.

‘[Brea] stated she was upset with her baby’s father and sent him a picture of her stepping (with her right foot) on the baby’s head to see if the baby’s father would come back to her,’ police wrote in the affidavit. ‘[Brea] stated she and the baby’s father had broken up earlier today and (she) was very upset.’

During police questioning, the mother claimed that she ‘would never hurt the baby.’

Brea upon her arrest was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm and was released from custody on a $20,000 bond. She is barred from having contact with her child as a condition of her release.

The mother must undergo a mental health evaluation within 10 days and comply with the recommendations given by the doctor.