Bryan Maclean Howard Florida drunk driver that sideswiped bus carrying 50 farmworkers, killing 8 and injuring 40 in Marion County, charged with DUI manslaughter. History of extensive driving violations and prior criminal felonies.

An alleged drunk driver of a pickup truck who sideswiped a bus carrying 50 farmworkers, killing 8 and injuring countless others as they headed to work in Marion County has been arrested according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Bryan Maclean Howard, 41, was booked with eight counts of DUI manslaughter in the crash that occurred 6.30, Tuesday morning on SR-40, west of SW 148 Court, on the outskirts of Dunnellon, officials said.

Eight people were killed in the crash, and at least 40 were injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The Marion County Fire Department stated up to 46 people were injured.

A 2010 retired International school bus was headed west on SR-40 when a 2001 Ford Ranger truck driving east on the same road sideswiped the bus, according to Florida Highway Patrol. After the collision, the bus traveled off the roadway through a nearby fence, struck a tree and overturned, FHP Lt. Patrick Riordan told reporters on Tuesday.

The 53 people on the bus were employees of a farming company. Over 30 people were transported to local hospitals, and about half of them were in the process of being discharged, according to an early afternoon update from AdventHealth Ocala. Eight people were listed in critical condition, while over two dozen others had non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the deceased will be released pending next of kin notification, FOX35 revealed.

Lengthy criminal history

‘Our sympathies and prayers are with the families of the deceased. Consistent with our duties, the Florida Highway Patrol will conduct both a thorough and exhaustive traffic crash and criminal investigation,’ stated Dave Kerner, the executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Howard was arrested by FHP troopers at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. He is facing eight counts of driving under the influence resulting in manslaughter.

Howard, the Ford Ranger driver, has a lengthy criminal history dating back to the mid 2000s with charges including driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash, trespassing, drug possession and grand theft, according to court records. In Marion County alone, he has several arrests dating back to 2005.

Officials warned that there was a high likelihood that Tuesday’s death toll could rise.