Paige Bell, South Africa stewardess killed on Bahamas super yacht at the hands of fellow crew member, Brigido Munoz in an alleged sexual assault.

An engineer on board a multi million luxury super yacht appeared in court today accused of slashing the throat of a 20 year old stewardess, killing her, during a Bahamas trip.

Paige Bell, 20, a hired worker hailing from South Africa was found dead in an engine room last Thursday, July 3, when the boat was moored in ‘well to do’ Harbour Island.

Fellow crew member and Mexican national, Brigido Munoz, 39, was found near Munoz with severe injuries to his arm in a suspected suicide attempt.

The man was apprehended and taken to a nearby clinic for treatment, police said in a statement, before he was later charged with murder.

The accused man appeared before magistrates in Nassau, the Bahamian capital, on Wednesday charged with Paige Bell’s murder according to a police release.

Bell was found partially undressed with prosecutors alleging that the woman may have been sexually assaulted, the dailymail reported.

The 20 year old was discovered with slash wounds to her neck along with defensive injuries to her arms, suggesting she tried to fend off her alleged attacker.

It remained unclear the nature of prior dynamics between the female and male crew members. Munoz to date has declined to enter a plea.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley denied him bail and remanded him in custody ahead of a November 20 hearing.

The murder case follows Paige Bell, from Johannesburg, South Africa, being found dead on-board the luxury motorboat, Far From It, while the vessel was docked at Harbour Island last week, police confirmed according to Our News.

‘Billionaires Backyard’

Built in 2008, Far From It is a charter yacht comprising of five suites, charging wealthy clients between $136,000 and $163,000 per week for vacations.

It can host up to 10 guests and is staffed by nine permanent crew, according to its website.

Paige had previously worked on board the Motor Yacht Sweet Emocean as a crew member until December 2024.

The upmarket resort of Harbour Island where the super yacht was moored and where the slaying took place is a 3-mile by 1.5 mile playground for the rich and famous and a mecca for superyachts.

It is known as the ‘Billionaires Backyard’ as over 20 billionaires live there.

Paige was due to turn 21 on July 14, with a huge celebration planned to mark her milestone birthday.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for burial costs for Paige has to raised more than $43,608 of its initial $16,000 target already.