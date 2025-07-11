Jennifer ‘Jamma’ Harris, Eastpointe McDonald’s manager and single mother of six stabbed to death by co-worker, Afeni Muhammad after verbal argument.

‘My momma died trying to take care of us…’ A 39 year old Detroit area McDonald’s manager at an Eastpointe franchise on 9 mile road was stabbed to death Thursday morning following an argument with a 26 year old female co-worker according to police.

Jennifer Harris, a mother of 6 was knifed to death by the fellow worker circa 8 a.m, at the Macomb County outlet after the co-worker was sent home earlier that morning following a dispute only to return with a knife and allegedly stab the McDonald’s boss, Easpointe police said.

Eastpointe McDonald’s manager stabbed to death by co-worker

Afeni Muhammad, 26, was identified as the assailant who has since been charged with first degree murder according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the fast food restaurant after receiving a call about a stabbing and a gunshot.

A customer who witnessed the attack fired a shot in an attempt to stop it, but no one was hit, police said in a statement. The man was going through the drive-thru window and fired a shot in the air to try and stop the attack, FOX2 reported.

The co-worker tried to flee but was detained by the customer, before officers with the Eastpointe Police Department then arresting her.

Harris was rushed to a local hospital, where she died, WXYZ reported.

‘That’s unexplainable to me,’ Lieutenant Alex Holish with the Eastpointe Police Department said according to WXYZ. ‘Verbal disputes happen every day, and they should stay there. Verbal disputes happen, and they can mediate or talk to management later and try to settle the dispute like adults. No dispute should ever result in violence, especially a homicide.’

Harris, known as ‘Jamma’, had been an employee of McDonald’s for the past 15 years, according to her family.

Harris’ oldest daughter, Antonia Griffin said the two employees were friendly prior to Thursday morning’s attack.

‘My momma was a good person, she was the best mom anybody could ever ask for,’ the daughter said through tears. ‘My momma, she woke up every day to work for us. My momma died trying to take care of us!’

Another witness who saw the assault said the suspect had left for five minutes before returning with a mask on her face.

‘She started stabbing her and I ran for help and basically asked everybody like “help help” or whatever,’ the witness said. ‘I tried to stop her – it was no stopping her. She stabbed her everywhere.’

McDonald’s Eastpointe franchise owner releases statement

The McDonald’s is a locally-owned and operated franchise. Owner Yusef Alcodray released a statement, condemning the violence.

‘We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in my restaurants, and we are taking this matter extremely serious, as the safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and the restaurant will remain closed until further notice.’

The 26 year old suspect was expected to be arraigned on murder charges Friday morning.

The children’s father is incarcerated, with the tragic stabbing leaving Harris’ children without a parent.