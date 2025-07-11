McDonald’s worker who stabbed boss was rapper trying to get out of...

Afeni Muhammad aka ‘Risen Phoenix’ aspiring rapper stabs her Eastpointe, McDonald’s manager Jennifer ‘Jamma’ Harris to death after saying she was disrespected and bullied as she sang about being accepted on her terms and getting out of the hood.

A 26 year old Detroit area McDonald’s worker accused of fatally stabbing her Eastpointe McDonald manager to death following a verbal disagreement about ‘not getting enough hours’ and ‘being sent home early’ was an aspiring rapper who sang about getting out of the hood.

Afeni Muhammad is alleged to have stabbed 39 year old woman, Jennifer ‘Jamma’ Harris, a single mom of six to death and 15 year veteran at the fast food outlet after the two women having a work place altercation, one of many in recent days, escalating to the ‘disrespected and bulled’ worker returning moments after being sent home, ‘yet again,’ and slashing her boss to death.

Afeni Muhammad aka ‘Risen Phoenix’ shares video of her frustrations with her boss one day before slaying her

A day before slaying her boss, Muhammad had taken to social media to express her rage at being sent home early two days in a row. Thursday morning when the slaying took place, would make it the third day in a row she was sent home early.

Explains Muhammad, ‘I got sent home early yesterday. I got sent home early today by the same person,’

‘I’m telling you, she’s a bully. This sh** isn’t funny… She needs to understand that just because she’s a mother and got children, that doesn’t mean she can come in the store disrespecting people, talking like everybody is beneath her. She has no respect and it isn’t funny at all.’

The irony perhaps is both women in their own way were trying to find a way to get out of the ‘ghetto’ and beyond a minimum wage living. Harris at the time of her slaying was a single mom supporting six children on her fast food worker salary.

McDonald’s worker stabs Eastpointe manager to death

‘Like, seriously, man, I got sh** I need to take care of and she keep sending me home early… she’s playing games,’ Muhammad continued.

Muhammad accused her boss of ‘playing racial sh**, spreading negative energy and gossiping about people,’ before adding, ‘That sh**’s gonna have to stop.’

She added of her boss: ‘Then she tell me I am snapping on people, No, no, no that’s false, I don’t snap on people. I don’t go doing that. No, I make peace. I’ve been creating peace.’

Police say Muhammad told Harris ‘I’ll be back,’ before she went to her car and retrieved a kitchen knife and stabbed Harris multiple times, with the manager pronounced dead shortly after being taken to hospital.

Risen Phoenix: Accept me 4 who I am

Prosecutors said Muhammad is an aspiring rapper going by the name ‘Risen Phoenix’ online in which she sang about her struggles and life in the hood as a female.

Muhammad had recently released a song prophetically titled, ‘Accept me 4 who I am,’ about a woman trying to make it in the hood on her terms.

Sings the aspiring rapper in part, ‘This song is dedicated to all of you, you ain’t stopping me from being who I want to be, I am letting you know, be straight up, be yourself, don’t give a f**k what nobody think, we are all unique in our way, be yourself and don’t care about what anyone else think.’

Reflected one commentator, ‘This is a perfect example of manifestation magic. Our words are powerful and when we use them in sequences or repetition, we create an energetic field around us She sang herself into her current situation.’

While another wrote, ‘The signs were definitely there.’

Reflected another, ‘Accept me for who I am! I’m done playing these damn games! I can relate. This could’ve been a banger.’

And that perhaps is the real tragedy, Muhammad with the right coaching, management, social media could’ve been a rising star or at least a young aspirational talent to watch out for.

And like other rappers singing about their struggle and the reality of inner city life and doldrums made her way out. But it was not to be…

Appearing for her arraignment, Friday afternoon, Muhammad faced first degree murder charges, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and being a habitual offender, second offense, with bond issued at $25 million.

‘The victim leaves behind six children, six young lives that will now grow up without a parent. This isn’t just a statistic; this is a family shattered, a future forever altered,’ said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

The children’s father is incarcerated, with the tragic stabbing leaving Harris’ six children without a parent.

If convicted, Afeni Muhammad faces up to life in prison.