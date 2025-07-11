Jennifer ‘Jamma’ Harris, Eastpointe McDonald’s manager and single mother of six stabbed to death by co-worker, Afeni Muhammad after being sent home after verbal fight, with suspect sharing video moments before slaying accusing her boss of bullying and ‘disrespecting’ her.

A 26 year old Detroit area McDonald’s worker accused of stabbing to death her supervisor manager had only moments before killing her had made a video in which she told her followers she was being disrespected by her boss who she called a bully.

Afeni Muhammad of Eastpointe, following her arrest on Thursday was charged with first degree murder of Jennifer ‘Jamma’ Harris a 39 year old Eastpointe McDonald’s manager and single mother of six.

Eastpointe McDonald’s worker returns after being sent home to dish out revenge

The fast food manager’s stabbing death followed the ‘combative’ employee being sent home circa 8 a.m, only to return shortly after wearing a mask and lunging at Harris who she repeatedly stabbed.

A customer who witnessed the attack fired a shot in an attempt to stop it, but no one was hit, police said in a statement. The man was going through the drive-thru window and fired a shot in the air to try and stop the attack, FOX2 reported.

Muhammad tried to flee but was detained by the customer, before officers with the Eastpointe Police Department then arresting her.

Harris would die from her injuries after being transported to hospital.

Moments before returning to the Eastpointe McDonald’s outlet to wax revenge, an unhinged Afeni Muhammad took to social media where she claimed she was being bulled by the McDonald’s manager.

Fast food worker says her manager was bullying and disrespecting her

‘I got sent home early yesterday, I got sent home today by the same person. I’m telling you she’s a bully. This sh*t isn’t funny,’ she says looking into the camera her voice full of rage and emotion.

‘She needs to understand just because she’s a mother and got children doesn’t mean she can come in this store and disrespecting people, talking to them like everybody is beneath her.

‘She has no respect and it isn’t funny at all. Like seriously man, I got sh*t I got to take care of and she keeps sending me home early and it’s not funny. She’s playing games.

‘And all day, throughout the day she plays her racial sh*t and thoughout the day she keeps putting out this negative energy, talking about people, gossiping about people. It’s not funny man. That sh*t have got to stop!’

‘She’s a bully, I’m telling you!

No one’s perfect, It’s f**king McDonald’s! It happens!

‘Then she tell me I am snapping on people, No, no, no that’s false, I don’t snap on people.I don’t go doing that. No, I make peace. I’ve been creating peace.’

Minutes later, Muhammad returned to her place of employment wearing a mask and proceeded stabbing at Harris.

A bystander who had witnessed the lethal assault said the suspect had left for five minutes before returning with a mask on her face.

‘She started stabbing her and I ran for help and basically asked everybody like “help help” or whatever,’ the witness said. ‘I tried to stop her – it was no stopping her. She stabbed her everywhere.’

The McDonald’s is a locally-owned and operated franchise. Owner Yusef Alcodray released a statement, condemning the violence.

‘We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in my restaurants, and we are taking this matter extremely serious, as the safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and the restaurant will remain closed until further notice.’

Muhammad was scheduled to be arraigned on first degree murder charges in the 38th District Court Friday afternoon at 1 p.m

The children’s father is incarcerated, with the tragic stabbing leaving Harris’ six children without a parent.