Woman, 20, stabs dad for refusing to to tell her baby’s whereabouts

Ava Castings, Tennessee woman stabs father, Damian Grant Castings, during argument after the man refuses to tell his daughter the whereabouts of her child.

A 20 year old woman is accused of stabbing her father after the man allegedly refusing to reveal her child’s whereabouts, Tennessee authorities stated.

Police were called to the Red Bank, TN home of Damian Grant Castings, on Thursday, May 9, who responding officers discovered having a large open wound in his chest, in which the man claimed having been stabbed at the hands of his 20-year-old daughter, Ava Helene Castings, who the father believed ‘was trying to kill him.’

‘[At] which time he advised his daughter Ava Helene Castings became upset with him when he wouldn’t inform her where her child was,’ Hamilton police wrote in an arrest affidavit. ‘Damian then stated while Ava was arguing with him inside his bedroom, she brandished a knife and stabbed him in the upper right chest area.’

Police said when they spoke to Ava Castings outside of the home, she was read her Miranda rights and agreed to keep talking to the officers, WTVC reported.

The arrest report stated only that she was ‘upset that Damian would not tell her where her child was and began arguing with him.’

‘Ava stated during the argument she grabbed a knife and stabbed Damian with the weapon,’ the affidavit stated.

It was unclear how old the child was, or why the man refused to reveal their location.

Ava Castings according to online records has since been charged with attempted murder.