Body of missing man who went into Colorado River with homemade raft...

Body of missing Santa Fe, New Mexico man, Thomas L. Robison, found in Colorado River, near Grand Canyon believed to have been found after entering water body with a homemade raft and his corgi dog.

A homemade adventure that went wrong … A body found in the Colorado River near the Grand Canyon over the weekend is believed to be that of a New Mexico man who went missing last month after entering water rapids with a homemade raft.

Thomas L. Robison, 58, of Santa Fe, N.M, went missing last month after having gone into the Colorado River with his 11 year old corgi on a wooden raft, the National Park Service said in a statement Monday.

The National Park Service says the body was found on Friday, May 10 near river mile 6.

The Coconino County medical examiner will now seek to conclusively determine if the recovered body is that of Robinson.

The missing man’s 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was found abandoned on April 21 at Lees Ferry in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, which is northeast of Grand Canyon National Park. The ferry is where some Grand Canyon rafters launch their trips, NBC News reported.

Robison’s information and photos were distributed in the hope of finding him.