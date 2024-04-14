Joel Cauchi double life as male escort and his hate for women

Bondi Westfield suspect Joel Cauchi double life as male escort for both men & women and how his sexuality and allure to the diabolical may have tipped him off the edge and led to him intentionally targeting women during Saturday’s mass stabbing.

In the months leading up to his diabolical mass stabbing at Bondi Junction’s Westfield shopping mall, Queensland man, Joel Cauchi, 40, who had been struggling with mental health woes since as a teenager decided to live a larger than life existence that his Toowoomba childhood could have offered when he elected to advertise himself as a male escort for hire – for both males and females.

Bondi Junction Westfield killer Joel Cauchi had profiles on various escort websites, where he offered services for both men and women. A life lived working a conventional 9-5 existence was not in Cauchi’s ‘to do’ list.

Did he intentionally target women?

What would now tantalize investigators is whether the Cauchi’s life and movements in the lead-up to Saturday’s mass stabbing murder had somehow brought him to the brink and whether his dalliances as a male escort had finally tipped him over the edge.

Saturday’s mass stabbing saw Cauchi claim the lives of six people of which five were women. Cauchi had also wounded another 12 individuals, perhaps not by coincidence, of which nine were female patients, NSW Police revealed.

Authorities were now exploring if Saturday’s violence was a gender crime by design and whether the man harbored a particular hate for women.

Cauchi, who is from Queensland but moved to Sydney in recent months, listed himself on several male escort websites, including Australia Cracker, Empire Escorts and Escorts Australia.

All websites allow users to upload their pictures and solicit their own sexual services.

In his bio, Cauchi described himself as an ‘athletic good-looking 39-year-old’ based in Sydney who was looking for a ‘fun time’.

Visit to the knife store

He offered dozens of ‘closed door services’ which are too graphic to publish.

The profiles, which were set up around June 2023, were visible on the websites on Sunday morning, but were later deleted.

Cauchi had an active presence online and, in recent weeks, had posted in numerous Facebook pages seeking surfing buddies in Sydney, advice about his astrophotography hobby, and joined a NSW single adults group.

His Google review history also reveals he frequented strip clubs in Sydney and Northern NSW, describing them as ‘amazing’ venues with ‘extremely sexy dancers’.

And then there were Cauchi’s episode with a knife business which may have indicated his ongoing state of mind along with his fascination for danger, violence and the deadly.

Three years ago, he left a scathing review of a Queensland knife business, claiming they ruined his knives when he took them in to be repaired.

Mall Stabbings – 6 dead, baby and others wounded

Sydney, Australia – Westfield Bondi Junction

– “Not terrorism”

– Unnamed suspect “known to law enforcement” (40M)

– Russian man fought ‘non-terrorist’ 👍

Diabolical state of mind

‘Dealing with this business has been a nightmare for me. I put in two knives (one of which is pretty expensive) to be sharpened and he blunted them both,’ he wrote according to the dailymail.

‘I made sure that I clearly, repeatedly and correctly gave all instructions when I put them in and he blunted them, then was very unhelpful afterwards, either being unable or unwilling to fix the job, leaving me with two blunt knives that are basically useless now.

‘I am very disappointed even though I was offered a $25 refund as the knives cost hundreds of dollars… I found that his support to me after the job had been finished was extremely poor also.’

However, in response, the business owner said he followed Cauchi’s instructions and had informed him prior to taking on the job that one of his knives was not completely straight.

Wrote the business owner, ‘After I completed the job you said you were extremely happy with the polished extended edges, it’s been about 6-7 weeks since you had them sharpened and you have used them a few times since according to your conversation so yes they will not be as sharp now.

‘I offered you the sharpening refund as I guarantee my work, I am extremely sorry you are unhappy, take care good luck.’

Cauchi last spoke to his family in March, and since moving to Sydney last month had been rough-shedding it, with his family stating their son was sleeping in a car and at backpacker hostels.

Their son was also struggling with schizophrenia (a chronic brain disorder which presents itself with delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech, trouble with thinking and lack of motivation).

Assistant Commissioner Lowe said Queensland police last had contact with Cauchi in December but stressed there had been nothing to previously indicate the man could be capable of such horrific acts.

‘He has not been prosecuted or arrested or charged for any offence within Queensland, and he has no record within the courts for a domestic violence order.’

Police are now investigating a potential history of the stabber intentionally targeting women.