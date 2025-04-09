How Michael Formella got duped by his horny school teacher wife. Christina Formella Downers Grove, Illinois high school teacher kept illicit relationship with 15 year old teen a secret, with the newly married man only finding out months after their recent marriage.

And it continues… An Illinois teacher accused of molesting a 15 year old student and who alleges the teen victim was a ‘stalker’ obsessed wither her according to released court documents kept the diabolical relationship a secret from her new husband.

Christina Formella’s ex college baseball player spouse, Michael Formella according to newly released court documents was kept completely in the dark over the alleged illicit affair.

Formella, 30, of the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove, tried to play off the allegations that she had a months-long relationship with the teen — which he said culminated in them having sex in a classroom — as a boy obsessed with a teacher because she’s ‘good looking,’ according to the docs filed by DuPage County prosecutors.

Married Illinois teacher blamed 15 year old victim for ruining her marriage

‘Throughout her interview, [Formella] tried to paint [accuser] as her ‘stalker’ and claimed that her husband was aware,’ the documents read.

Except he wasn’t.

Shockingly the husband had no idea of the alleged tryst, with Michael Formella marrying his college sweetheart Christina last summer about six months after the alleged abuse, according to documents cited by the nypost.

‘Oddly enough, her husband told detectives that he knows nothing about [accuser] beyond his status as a soccer player,’ investigators wrote.

According to torrid diary entries that prosecutors found on Formella’s phone, she also seemed to blame the teen for ‘ruining’ her marriage, according to the documents, the nypost reported.

‘I went back and screen shotted every, single, time that I said we should break up until after the wedding and after you graduated. And every single fking time you came back and convinced me it would be fine,’ the then 28 year old teacher wrote. ‘YOU ruined us. I warned you we should never have started dating a long long long fking time ago and you gas lit me and convinced me it was fine.’

Downers Grove teacher lost in twisted love affair with teen

Kids, can we take a break here. How is it remotely possible that a 15 year old teen boy, let alone a 28 year old adult educator, can rationally come to the belief that her student victim is responsible for her abusing her position of trust, authority and power to sexually pray on her victim. Can we all sing cognitive dissonance to the universe together? Amen!

But there was more to come.

‘I’m fking mad I let a 16 year old fk with me like that … in the end, we both lost. You lost the girl who would have stuck with you through thick and thin,’ Formetta wrote, later expressing hope in a section titled ‘Manifestations’ alongside her ‘Memoir’ section she privately kept on her iPhone that the boy would reach back out to her to mend their relationship.

Breathe in.

‘We WILL be in each other’s lives forever. We will be able to love each other while also living our own lives,’ Formetta allegedly wrote.

College sweetheart newly married husband duped

Breathe out.

Do you feel the bliss?

The assault allegedly took place in a Downers Grove High classroom in December 2023 when Formella was a 28-year-old soccer coach and special education teacher at the school.

She had been the boy’s soccer coach and was giving him private tutoring sessions when the pair allegedly began messaging each other — which prosecutors say quickly escalated into inappropriate conversations, and culminated in a sexual encounter in a classroom one morning, according to docs.

The alleged affair was discovered after the boy’s mother in early March of this year found text messages on her son’s phone from Formella in which she professed her love for him and talked about sex they’d had — including one message where she said ‘I love having sex with you.’

After her arrest, Formella claimed to police the boy planted the messages on her phone in a bid to blackmail her ‘because she is good looking.’

Despite her allegations of stalking, prosecutors noted Formella never reported any inappropriate behavior to school administrators or to the boy’s parents — this along with the educator she also having shirtless photos of the 15 year old teen from his social media on her phone, along with text messages with people where she ‘spontaneously’ brought his name up, according to docs.

And while she denied ever having sex, Formella later confessed to having a relationship with the boy, prosecutors said.

‘Defendant admitted that she knew her relationship was wrong, but she was unable to stop it because she cares too much about him,’ documents read.

Formella told investigators those writings were merely an outlet for anxiety, and that any references to sex were about her husband.

Prosecutors requested that Formalla be denied pretrial release, but she was released on the condition that she not enter school grounds or have contact with anybody under 18.

She faces two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and is due in court on April 14.

Formella who began teaching at Downers Grove in 2020, has since been placed on paid leave from the school.

She played soccer at Main South High School in Park Ridge, and went on to play for Concordia University where she dated her future husband.

Photos from their recent wedding showed the pair dancing and kissing lovingly while family members and friends looked on and cheered.

At the time of her arrest, Formella was driving with her husband when police pulled her over and detained her over the sexual abuse allegations — while the hapless husband appearing baffled by what was happening.

‘Is she going somewhere?’ the newly married duped groom asked police as they took Formella away.