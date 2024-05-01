Alexa Kropf, UAlbany freshman likely to survive after dirt bike hit & run collision after an un-named driver struck her while illegally weaving in and out of crowds. Student remained in critical condition, and still in induced coma. No arrests.

Hour by hour… A NY college freshman at University of Albany is fighting for her life after she was hit by a speeding illegal dirt bike in a hit and run incident in Upstate New York over the weekend.

Alexa Kropf, 18, was struck on Hudson Avenue in Albany in a hit and run collision just after midnight on Saturday as the driver weaved in and out groups of people at high speeds along city streets.

Officers were called to the scene and found Kropf ‘in the roadway with a serious head injury and a fractured leg,’ local police said.

Suspect remains at large

Kropf, from Long Island, was rushed to Albany Medical Center Hospital where she was placed in a medically-induced coma.

She suffered two broken bones in her right leg, fractures to her pelvis and has already endured two brain surgeries, WNYT reported.

‘Through further investigation, multiple witnesses stated they observed a male driving an illegal dirt bike at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of groups of people in the roadway,’ Albany Police said.

‘While driving at a high rate of speed, the suspect struck the victim and caused her to be thrown in the air, and land in the roadway several feet away from the initial impact.

‘The suspect fled the scene after striking the victim,’ the statement added.

While the freshman was described as being in critical condition, her condition according to latest reports had stabilized.

‘It’s pretty much hour to hour right now not even day to day. It’s very unnerving as a parent. It’s a phone call that no parent would want to receive… ever,’ Kropf’s father told WRGB.

A GoFundMe page set up by family friend Christine Loper has raised $65,000 towards Kropf’s medical expenses and ongoing care needs.

‘We are deeply troubled by the unconscionable depravity shown by the driver of an illegally operated dirt bike toward an 18-year-old female who was struck and critically injured earlier this morning in Pine Hills,’ Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said in join statement.

‘Our thoughts are with the victim and their family at this difficult time.’

Police believe the ‘individual weaponized an illegal vehicle against innocent civilians’ and are strongly urging anyone with information to get in touch.

It is illegal to operate off-road vehicles, including ATVs and dirt bikes, on any street or sidewalk, or in any public park in the City of Albany.

Authorities to date have not identified the alleged hit and run dirt bike rider.