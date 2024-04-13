: About author bio at bottom of article.

Bondi Junction Westfield stabbing attack in Sydney, Australia leaves five people stabbed to death, with eight people injured along with a male suspect shot dead as cops initially sought potential more attackers. Pandemonium as shoppers ran for their lives in random attack.

Police reports have told of 5 individuals dead, fatally stabbed with at least eight people injured following a mass stabbing attack inside a packed Westfield at Sydney’s Bondi Junction in Australia.

What is being described as a ‘terrorist’ attack began at 4pm on Saturday afternoon when witnesses say a man began randomly stabbing shoppers, including a woman and her baby, before being shot by police.

Panicked families described running for their lives as tactical police stormed the shopping centre.

#BREAKING_NEWS

There has been an attack in Australia at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction.

The scale of this attack is unclear but reports are coming in of multiple people have been stabbed and shot.

Welcome to the new world order… where they are allowing… pic.twitter.com/iwP9RlIcex — The doppelgängers 🇺🇸 (@Marcie2316) April 13, 2024

Terrorist attack in Bondi Junction Westfield shopping centre At least 4 people are dead with many more injured. Call this for what it is, a terrorist attack! pic.twitter.com/oGSneraSJd — The opinionated Black woman ~ Aunty (@Theblackfemini3) April 13, 2024

Pandemonium in normally idyllic Bondi Junction

One witness told news.com.au that they saw the bodies of two young people in front of the JD Sports store on level four, with footage shared on X showing many more people injured.

Police were seen attempting to save victims’ lives across multiple stores, with blood strewn throughout the normally bustling mall.

‘As soon as I saw the bodies, I ran downstairs and saw the police going upstairs and a few seconds later I heard gunshots,’ a witness told the outlet.

Macabre video shared on X included a female police officer leaning over the suspect’s body after having momentarily taking them down as they lay on the ground of the mall as blood poured along the ground the man.

BREAKING: 🇦🇺 А man stabs people in a mall in Australia A major incident has been declared following reports of multiple people killed at Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/aUwm5uLUgn — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) April 13, 2024

More than one suspect?

One text exchange reportedly between a young girl and her parent shows her describing hearing gunshots and taking cover inside David Jones department store.

The store, like many others, closed its security doors to keep shoppers safe inside as the chaos unfolded.

Tactical police continued to scour the area looking for what they believed could be more individuals involved in the terror attack. To date one male was fatally shot by responding cops who was observed stabbing multiple victims. It remained unclear if there were other perpetrators involved.

In a statement released at 4.37pm, police confirmed a man had been shot in the shopping centre.

‘Just before 4pm (Saturday 13 April 2024), emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple people stabbed,’ the statement read.

“People are urged to avoid the area.

No immediate motive known

‘Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details.’

Waverley Council said people should avoid any unnecessary travel to the Bondi Junction CBD.

Notice of the attack led to heartbreak, confusion and widespread angst.

‘This is absolutely tragic for all involved. How can this happen in Australia?’ one person wrote on social media.

‘The footage circulating in Twitter is horrendous. Poor victims and first responders,’ another person wrote.

In an update, authorities told of eight patients, including one child, being transported to hospitals across Sydney. Authorities declined to say if the injured people were men or women or what their current conditions were.

Police had yet to release the identity of the deceased suspect nor state what may have led to the unprovoked attack.

More developments to come.