40 year old Bondi Westfield stabbing suspect was on drugs as terror ruled out as investigators continue to gauge what led to horror attack that led to six killed and eight injured before a hero cops shot dead the attacker.

Was Saturday’s mass stabbing at Bondi Junction Westfield a terrorist act or the actions of a maladjusted individual devoid of any particular ideology or motivation?

Authorities continued to remain tight lipped about the episode that led to 6 people stabbed to death and another eight injured and taken to surrounding area hotels.

Addressing the media, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the Westfield Bondi Junction attack was unlikely to be terrorism related as investigations continue.

Breaking: Here is NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb speaking to the local press about the Bondi Westfield terrorist. She’s taking a bet each way, as far as we’re concerned. Webb confirms that the background checks have NOT been carried out – how could they be after a few hours?… pic.twitter.com/ULoVcJNzO4 — Herd Immunity News🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@HerdImmunity12) April 13, 2024

Strung out on drugs?

Webb preliminary identified the deceased suspect, who was shot dead at the hands of hero cop, Inspector Amy Scott, as that of a 40 year old male previously known to police. In what capacity the man was known was not clear.

‘If he is… the person that we believe, then we don’t have fears for that person holding an ideation,’ Commissioner Webb told the press corps.

‘He is known to law enforcement.

We will be providing regular updates. It is a very complex crime scene.’

Authorities continued to stress it was too early to speculate on any motive.

NSW Police previously told reporters that investigators are ‘not ruling anything out’ including terrorism – but at least one eye witness at the scene said that the assailant appeared to be ‘on drugs’ during the attacks.

While authorities continued to confirm all facts, preliminary investigations indicated that Saturday’s attack was that of a lone wolf. Whether it was inspired by a particular hate or ideology had yet to be shown.