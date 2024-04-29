Abandoned baby found dead on University of Tampa campus near McKay Hall, a dorm area for first year students as police continued to investigate circumstances surrounding child’s death.

Florida police have launched a death investigation after an abandoned baby was found dead on the University of Tampas’s campus on Sunday.

Responding officers found the baby’s body on the campus at 401 W Kennedy Blvd according to the Tampa Police Department.

The university sent a text alert at 11:41 p.m. Sunday saying that ‘there is currently an active TPD investigation in the McKay Hall area’ and to ‘avoid the marked areas.’

Mystery circumstances surrounding found baby’s death

‘There is no danger to the University community,’ the alert said.

TPD forensic teams were seen descending near the dorm, a residence hall sitting in the middle of campus and housing first-year students according to FOX13.

McKay Hall is a dorm building on the west side of campus that houses 160 students, according to the university’s website.

The circumstances surrounding the baby’s death and how the newborn came to be left at the campus remained under investigation.

Tampa Police have not identified who could be involved in the baby’s death and abandonment, or if that person is connected to the campus.

Come Monday morning, authorities were reviewing footage around the campus building were the baby was left. It remained unclear if the baby was already dead when it was abandoned or died in the hours that it was left by an unknown individual.

Monday is the last day of classes for the spring semester at University of Tampa and the semester formally wraps up Friday. Commencement is scheduled for Saturday.

No other information has been released.