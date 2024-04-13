Hero Westfield cop who took down Bondi attacker id as Rose Bay...

Inspector Amy Scott identified as the hero Bondi Westfield police officer who took down 40 year old lone mass stabbing suspect (previously known to police).

Social media has identified the police officer seen on video confronting a lone attacker at Bondi Junction Westfield and taking down the male suspect who had moments earlier stabbed six dead and injured another 8.

Inspector Amy Scott from Sydney‘s Rose Bay Police Station was identified as the ‘hero’ female officer who shot and killed the Bondi Westfield’s terror attacker. To date the identity and motive of the male suspect seen wearing an Australian rugby league jersey remained unknown. Nevertheless police did indicate that the suspect was believed to be a 40 year old male, known to law enforcement.

According to a shared social media post by the Aussie Cossack, in 2019, Inspector Amy Scott while she was still a Sergeant, was awarded a commendation for demonstrating courage and devotion to duty.

Hero Westfield Bondi cop risked her own life

Dramatic footage (see above) showed the hero female police inspector racing through a busy shopping centre to single-handedly confront and shoot dead the lone knifeman who had stabbed bystanders at a busy shopping centre, Saturday afternoon.

Police Officer Inspector Amy Scott then performed CPR on both injured victims and the suspect as she waited for back up to arrive at Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney‘s east.

Six shoppers are dead while several others, including a nine-month-old baby, were rushed to hospital following the terrifying rampage on Saturday afternoon.

The senior female police inspector who arrived at the scene within minutes risked her own life by confronting the knifeman alone on the top level of the shopping centre.

Footage shows the hero officer sprinting through Westfield to the scene to confront the knifeman. Evacuation sirens can be heard blaring in the background.

Two bystanders, one holding a plastic chair, are seen running behind her.

She unleashed a volley of shots, killing the attacker who moments earlier had turned towards her and raised his knife.

The officer performed CPR on the man but was unable to revive him.

She then rushed to aid of injured and bloodied bystanders lying inside the nearby Chanel store, where she performed more CPR.

40 year old male suspect previously known to police

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb has since spoken to the officer, who is ‘doing well under the circumstances.’

‘She showed enormous courage and bravery, and she will process obviously that,’ Commissioner Webb told reporters.

‘She will need to be interviewed formally and so we just talked about that she’s OK and that her family’s OK.

‘She’s got everything she needs for the time being, and she will be formally interviewed tomorrow, no doubt.’

The police commissioner indicated that the suspect was likely a 40 year old male previously known to police while not offering other update, save to say if police confirmations were correct, that the attack was not terrorist related.

Addressing the hero police officer, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, ‘She entered the proceedings that were taking place, obviously very dangerous, by herself,’

‘She is certainly a hero.

‘There is no doubt that she saved lives through her actions.

‘Today is a reminder that those people who wear a uniform are people who rushed to danger, not away from it.’

Mass casualty events are rare in Australia. At least four people were killed and one injured in a mass shooting in Darwin, northern Australia in 2019.

April 1996 saw a mass shooting which became known as the Port Arthur massacre – the deadliest in Australia’s modern history – when 35 people were killed in the tourist town in the state of Tasmania.