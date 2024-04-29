East Charlotte shooting in North Carolina leaves multiple police officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department dead including U.S Marshall during the serving of a warrant by a suspect barricaded residence. Suspect now confirmed dead.

A suspect is confirmed dead after firing at and killing at a U.S Marshall along with at least two-three law enforcement officers during a shooting in East Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday afternoon. The shooting is believed to have been set off by an individual barricaded inside a residence being served a warrant in the course of an investigation.

Officers from several agencies in the U.S. Marshals Task Force were carrying out the operation in the suburban neighborhood of East Charlotte, in the area of the 5000 block of Galway Dr, circa 1.50p.m, when ‘a subject’ from inside a residence began firing at them and multiple officers were shot, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a post on X.

#BREAKING Video footage has emerged depicting the tragic shooting in #Charlotte, resulting in the loss of at least six police officers’ lives. The exact number of fatalities remains uncertain at this time. pic.twitter.com/gaMFTkRTbB — Global Dissident (@GlobalDiss) April 29, 2024

𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞:

Three officers have been killed in the shooting in East Charlotte (One U.S. Marshal and two local police officers). Additional footage was taken by a woman in her house near the shooting. pic.twitter.com/uBEZZkT6pJ — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) April 29, 2024

7 officers have reportedly been shot in #Charlotte NC during an active shooter situation. Word is the suspect has barricaded himself in a house and engaged in a shootout with Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. Possible fatalities. #CMPD #activeshooter #CharlotteShooting pic.twitter.com/SeKC9OMKad — Investigate Earth Podcast (@InvestigateEar1) April 29, 2024

Gunfire continued for several minutes. Along with the unconfirmed fatalities amid an ongoing situation, several officers were also shot in the legs, possibly by a second suspect. A total of six to seven officers were shot at, of which at least three were now deceased along with the suspect according to WCNC.

The police department’s SWAT team responded to the area, police said.

Tyler Wilson told WBTV he was working at home when he heard officers calling for someone to come out of a neighboring house.

‘After that, it was just chaos,’ Wilson told the station. ‘There was shots ringing left and right. We had SWAT and U.S. marshals set up snipers in our bedrooms. There was a officer got drug by his arms through our house. I don’t know if he was shot or if he injured himself. It’s been pretty crazy. It was about 30 minutes where it was a straight shootout.’

Video posted to social media appeared to show over a dozen police cruisers and two officers running at the scene. The suspect(s) was at present not in custody.

Read a post on X: ‘Scary shooting scene in an east Charlotte neighborhood is now over with a lengthy police investigation getting underway. At least one shooting suspect is dead and four law enforcement officers were injured.’