Dawn Singleton, 25, daughter of John Singleton multi-millionaire business man id as fatal Westfield Bondi Junction stabbing victim in attack that left six dead at the hands of Queensland man, Joel Cauchi, as police seek to identify motive.

The daughter of multi-millionaire advertising entrepreneur John Singleton has been identified as one the six people murdered by a knife-wielding attacker at Westfield shopping centre at Sydney‘s Bondi Junction on Saturday.

Dawn Singleton, 25, one of the guru businessman’s three daughters from his marriage to Julie Martin, was publicly identified as the second victim.

Authorities had previously identified Ash Good, 38, a Bondi mother who died valiantly trying to protect her 9 month old daughter from Saturday afternoon’s mass stabbing. The infant remained in critical condition.

Tragic crime affecting all levels of Australian society

To date authorities stated out of the six fatalities, five were females, with one male, with some wondering if the stabbing spree at the hands of 40 year old Queensland man, Joel Cauchi, was gender orientated. Authorities had yet to say what may have motivated the man who had a history of mental health issues.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb while addressing the media Saturday night said that police were confident the attack was that of a lone assailant.

Webb stressed that police did not believe the killer had an ‘ideation’, meaning it was likely not a terrorist attack.

Police have launched an investigation that will probe the man’s background, vehicle and associates.

Dawn Singleton was an e-commerce assistant at White Fox Boutique, according to her LinkedIn profile, and had previously studied Digital and Social Media at UTS.

John Singleton, 82, built his fortune in publishing, advertising and racing to become one of Australia’s most successful businessmen.

He had eight children.