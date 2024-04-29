Erin Jones University of Arizona student killed in off campus shooting during house party involving other students as Tucson police have yet to identify suspects.

A shooting at a University of Arizona off campus residence ‘house party’ over the weekend led to a 20 year old student being killed and three others, including a teen injured.

Erin Jones a 20 year old Newport Beach, California female at the college was identified as the fatality in the shooting which took place at 1.40am Sunday morning near Country Club Rd and Speedway Boulevard on April 28, News 4 Tucson reported.

Police said they believe there was a ‘large gathering at the residence’ before the shooting took place, with several witnesses leaving before police arriving at the crime scene. Police said investigators believe several UA students were at the gathering.

Limited details being released

Tucson police said Jones was found outside a home and was taken to hospital where she died shortly after arriving according to FOX10.

While investigating the scene, officers came across another victim inside a vehicle. The woman was taken to hospital where she expected to survive.

A teen girl and man were also injured in the shooting and are being treated at the hospital after arriving in a personal vehicle. They’re both expected to be OK.

‘Details are extremely limited at this time, and investigators are actively working on what led up to the shooting.’ Tucson police said.

A witness speaking to News 4 Tucson told of being woken up by the sound of an automatic gun going off along with observing young people running before a large police presence arriving ‘quickly’ at the scene.

To date no suspects were brought to custody. It remained unclear if police had identified potential suspects.

University of Arizona, President Robert Robbins released a lengthy statement on Jones’ passing, calling it a ‘tragic loss.’

‘As some of you may already be aware, our Wildcat community suffered a tragic loss early this morning with the off-campus death of sophomore Erin Jones. Our deepest sympathies go out to Erin’s family in California and across the country, her friends, and her classmates in Tucson and Newport Beach, who are absorbing the heartbreaking news today,’ his statement read, in part.

No known motive leading up to the gun violence was immediately known.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.