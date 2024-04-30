Brooklyn man, 77, crushed to death by own car during fight over...

Iosif Lontsman, Brooklyn man, 77, crushed to death by own car during argument with another driver over parking space after leaving his car in drive only for it to roll forward and pin him against the other driver’s vehicle.

He wanted a better life… A 77 year old Brooklyn man has died after being run over by his own car during an argument with another motorist over a parking spot last week.

Iosif Lontsman, 77 of Gravesend allegedly became embroiled in a ‘dispute’ with a 43 year old female driver over parking space at Avenue Q and Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay around 4.30p.m, Thursday authorities said.

Tragedy struck as Lontsman was exiting his 2010 Subaru Forester, which had been left in drive when the vehicle started rolling forward, hitting the irate man before coming to a stop when it struck the woman’s Nissan Altima, brooklyn.news12 reported.

Tragedy occurred mere mile and half from 77 year old man’s home

The 77 year old grandfather, who lived about a mile-and-a-half from the accident, was left pinned between the two cars, the NYPD said, citing a preliminary investigation.

Lontsman suffered severe trauma to his head and body and was unresponsive and unconscious when first responders reached the scene.

He was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance footage shows Lontsman get out of his vehicle to confront the other driver over the parking space, sources told the nypost.

Lonstman leaves behind two sons and two grandchildren, ages 12 and 7. The man’s wife had previously died following ongoing health issues.

According to the man’s 50 year old son, Mark Lontsman, the family immigrated to the United States in 1989 from the old Soviet Union in hopes for a better life.

‘It was a difficult life for all of us,’ the son told the nypost. ‘I was still a teenager, as was my brother, so my dad and my mom at the time, they worked to build a new life in this country.’

So far this year, six traffic fatalities have been reported in the 61st Precinct, where Lontsman lost his life, per the latest NYPD data, a 200% increase from the same time period last year.

Authorities to date have indicated no arrest will be made stemming from the incident.