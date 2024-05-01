Ryan Sweatt, Milford, Massachusetts man pleads not guilty in Destini Decoff murder charges with the man’s lawyer insisting that the woman’s death was not a road rage episode but an accident following the man ‘fearing’ for his life.

A fight broke out at a Massachusetts courthouse between rival families after a Milford man had charges upgraded to murder following his alleged road rage victim dying of her injuries earlier this month.

Ryan Sweatt, 36, allegedly struck Destini Decoff, 26, also of Milford on April 4 on Route 85 in Hopkinton. Authorities say Sweatt became enraged at another vehicle while driving. Some of the occupants of the other vehicle, including Decoff, got out of the car, prompting Sweatt to allegedly make a U-turn and hit her in the road. She died three days later.

Sweatt’s defense lawyer who pleaded not guilty on his client’s behalf, insisted the incident was not road rage but the result of the defendant ‘feeling’ threatened by others who had been in the car with Decoff earlier and feared being attacked according to CBS Boston.

‘This is not a road rage case as reported by the media,’ Sweatt’s defense lawyer, Derenege Demissie stated. ‘This was an accident that resulted when Ryan tried to get away from the group of people who came out of their car to attack him. He did not see the person who was struck. He stopped his car after the impact and cooperated with the police.’

According to court documents, Sweatt told police he was driving home from work when the car Decoff was in pulled in front of him and slammed on the brakes. The man alleged Decoff and four men jumping out of their vehicle, surrounding, and threatening him.

‘They’re trying to kill me!’ he shouted when police arrived on the scene, WBZ reported.

Prosecutors countered that an incensed Swatt making a U-turn and driving toward his victims at a high rate of speed, before striking Decoff, a mother of one, who died of her injuries two days later, according to WBTS.

After Sweatt’s arraignment on Tuesday, a fight broke out in a hallway of Framingham District Court, between his family and members of Decoff’s family, WCVB reported. The brawl was halted by police and court officers and no one was seriously injured.

Decoff’s mother, Tracey Decoff, told WHDH she didn’t expect the confrontation.

‘I didn’t expect for their family to come after us,’ the parent told the outlet. ‘You wouldn’t think that way because we didn’t do anything — they did. And as soon as we walked in, they were staring at us as if we did something to them.’

No arrests were made in connection with the fight.

Sweatt had been previously arraigned on and pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation.

Sweatt was ordered held without bail after having an automatic plea of not guilty entered on his behalf. He is due back in court on May 30.

Added Sweatt’s lawyer, who continued to maintain his lawyer’s innocence, ‘Ryan is a peaceful person who has always maintained a clean record with a long history of gainful employment. He was going home from work when the accident happened.’

Authorities are now appealing to anyone who may have captured the unfolding April 4 incident on tape so that prosecutors could review it.