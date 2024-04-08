Destini Decoff Hopkinton road rage victim intentionally struck by driver dies from injuries. Charges against Ryan Sweatt, Milford, Massachusetts driver set to be upgraded.

A Massachusetts woman ‘intentionally’ run over earlier this week during a road rage incident in Hopkinton has died from her injuries according to prosecutors.

Destini Decoff, 26, was in a vehicle involved in an altercation with another driver on Thursday on Route 85 in Hopkinton, near Cornell’s Pub around 6 p.m.

She and other people in the car got out of the vehicle, only for the driver of the other car to drive ‘intentionally’ drove toward the group, slamming into Decoff and sending her flying into the air, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced in a release.

‘ He knew what he was doing when he went towards that girl’

Ryan Sweatt of Milford, the vehicle’s driver was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and operating to endanger after prosecutors said surveillance footage failed to back up his story that Decoff and four men got out of the other car and threatened him.

Instead, prosecutors stated the driver made a U-turn and drove toward his victims at a high rate of speed, according to WBTS.

‘He chose to turn around, chose to come back. He knew what he was doing when he went towards that girl,’ witness Brett Martin said.

According to court documents, Sweatt told police he was driving home from work when the car Decoff was in pulled in front of him and slammed on the brakes. He said Decoff and four men then jumped out of their vehicle, surrounding, and threatening him.

‘They’re trying to kill me!’ he shouted when police arrived on the scene, WBZ reported.

‘Today my biggest fear as a mother became my reality’

Surveillance video and witness accounts contradicted Sweatt’s account with the driver arrested and booked.

Sweatt was ordered held without bond pending a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.

Appearing at Framingham District Court on Friday, Sweatt pleaded not guilty to several charges against him.

Charges are likely to now be upgraded after Decoff’s death.

In a post shared on Facebook, Decoff’s mother announced the death.

‘Today my biggest fear as a mother became my reality. My first born child & best friend is no longer with me.’ Tracy Decoff ended the post by saying, ‘go spread those beautiful wings & fly without pain & suffering.’

Reports cited the mother saying following complications from surgery, Destini would never breathe ever again on her on.

Prosecutors have not said if Decoff was driving or a passenger during the incident. Her family said she died following complications from surgery.

The investigation remains ongoing.