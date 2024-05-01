: About author bio at bottom of article.

Slidell teacher has sex with teen student, more victims feared

Alexa Wingerter, Slidell, Louisiana teacher accused of sexual relationship with student as more victims feared after teacher sent barrage of illicit photos, texts to male students along with buying alcohol.

A Louisiana teacher has been accused of sending inappropriate photos, and text messages, and buying alcohol for students at a local bar, along with sexually engaging with at least one teen student, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Alexa Wingerter, 35, an educator at Slidell High School was arrested Tuesday morning, following complaints in March that she had inappropriate relationships with her male students. Police said she used various social media sites to talk to her alleged victims.

Officers said Wingerter was involved in a ‘sexual relationship with at least one 18-year-old male student.’

More victims feared

Wingerter also bought liquor for the students at local bars in Slidell, the department said, WWLTV reported.

Wingerter’s employers, the St. Tammany School Board, issued a statement following the arrest.

‘The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Our district has responded appropriately and is fully cooperating with the Slidell Police Department in their investigation,’ Superintendent Frank Jabbia said.

‘Any allegations of inappropriate conduct are taken very seriously and are reported directly to law enforcement officials.’

‘We have strict policies in place to ensure that any behavior compromising the safety of our students is not tolerated.’

‘We will continue to prioritize the safety of our students above all else.’

It’s unclear what subject Wingerter taught at the school and for how long she was employed by the school district.

She faces charges of Prohibited Sexual Conduct Between an Educator and Student and Unlawful Purchase of Alcoholic Beverages on Behalf of Persons Under 21.

Slidell police said the investigation is ongoing and there could be more victims.

The Louisiana teacher’s arrest is the latest arrest of a female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power to subjugate her male victims.

Slidell High School, is a public school of about 1,700 students.