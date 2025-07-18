Kristin Cabot Astronomer HR chief found to be married to Privateer Rum CEO, Andrew Cabot, with the couple buying a house together just 5 months ago. Executive’s future at Astronomer remains uncertain as company now launches investigation.

And the rabbit hole keeps getting deeper… Kristin Cabot, the HR executive caught intimately embracing Astronomer CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert, widely thought to be a recently divorced single mom, is in fact married to the CEO of a different company, with the married couple having bought a house less than five months ago.

Property records show that Cabot, 52, whose maiden name is Stanek, sharing a Rye, New Hampshire address with Andrew Cabot — the chief executive of Privateer Rum, a Massachusetts-based alcohol maker — since at least 2023.

Privateer Rum’s website lists Andrew Cabot as its CEO and COO of the company. His bio says his ‘ancestor, the original Andrew Cabot (1750-1791), was a merchant, rum distiller and successful American privateer during the American Revolution.’

After being listed as co-residents at one address in Rye, Andrew and Kristin Cabot bought the two-story, four-bedroom New Englander-style house — located just minutes from the Atlantic coast — in February for $2.2 million, records cited by the nypost showed.

Kristin Cabot’s now-deleted LinkedIn account showed that she has served as an ‘advisory board member’ at Privateer Rum since September 2020.

Not immediately clear is when Andrew and Kristin Cabot tied the knot and how long the couple have been together, along with their status of their relationship.

Prior to getting with Cabot, Kristin had been married to Kenneth Thornby, with the couple filing to end their marriage in 2018, with divorce papers finalized in 2022.

But there’s more.

A photo purportedly showing (see top image of post, right hand side) Kristin and Andrew Cabot posing with two children is now circulating social media.

Reads the post, ‘This is Kristin with her daughter, her new husband Andrew and his son.’

Astronomer, a New York-based software firm, confirmed Friday afternoon that it was investigating the concert incident.

‘Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,’ the company said in a statement posted on LinkedIn.

‘The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly,’ the company added.

While it remains unclear what sanctions the CEO and HR exec, newly brought on in November, 2024, may now face, it is thought that they could now be forced out if it’s found that the Astronomer executives broke company and ethics codes of conduct, especially as the chief of labor relations, previously stating she ‘leads by example.’