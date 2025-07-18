Astronomer announces that it is launching investigation into CEO boss and chief HR executive as both Andy Boyd and Kristin Cabot face ethics violations and possibly being fired from their roles.

Astronomer, the tech AI company whose CEO boss and chief HR executive were caught having an alleged affair after kiss-cam video caught the pair in each other’s embraces at aa Coldplay concert on Wednesday has announced that it is launching an investigation, suggesting that the couple’s relationship was unknown to the firm’s board.

‘Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,’ the tech-and-data firm said in a statement.

What in the world?? This is the response of @astronomerio CEO Andy Byron after Coldplay’s Chris Martin accidentally exposes astronomer CEO Andy Byron having an affair with his HR chief Kristin Cabot. It has been revealed Byron. You are a GIGANTIC Doooosh! pic.twitter.com/EC94nX9SQ7 — Professor Nez (@professornez) July 17, 2025

‘The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.’

While the board of directors may have not known about the indiscreet relationship – CEO, Andy Byron, 50, is married to a school teacher with two kids, while Kristin Cabot, 37, is recently divorced with a young child- it appears some at the company were in fact very aware of the extramarital affair, including the co-worker seen laughing standing next to the busted pair, since identified as Alyssa Stoddard.

While commentators on the web speculated that the extramarital affair was an open secret, that was likely tolerated and kept private, others wondered how Cabot who as chief of HR, was able to command rank and file when she was going against employee protocol.

Concerns over the HR’s exec’s behavior has led to some labor lawyers suggesting that Cabot will likely be replaced as chief of HR, given her actions send the wrong message as ‘leading by example’ as she had previously advocated upon being brought on in November, 2024.

‘It’s horrible because she is the head of HR! She’s involved in an extramarital affair with the CEO. Basically, how much worse of an HR faux pas could you commit?’ employment lawyer William Cafaro, co-counsel at NYC firm, Buzin Law, told the nypost.

‘I would say she’s just about certain to be removed from her position, because how can you have someone in HR who is having an affair with the CEO imposing or making disciplinary decisions over any other employees. That’s ludicrous,’ Cafaro added.

Any action against Byron, including possible removal if he violated company policies, including ethics violations in his supposed relationship with Cabot, would be left up to the five other members on the board of directors.