Andy Byron, Astronomer CEO & HR exec, Kristin Cabot busted having affair on the sly at Coldplay concert in Boston, as frontman, Chris Martin ‘kiss cam’ exposes cheating couple as wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron de-activates Facebook page.

They thought they were going to a great concert, but in the end they ended up going to their own expose …

A Boston ‘shy’ couple were publicly exposed having an affair after a camera lingered over them during a Coldplay concert, leading to frontman, Chris Martin to joke, that they were ‘either having an affair’ or were just very bashful.

As the frontman panned his ‘kiss cam’ around the crowd at Gillette Stadium in Boston on Wednesday, the pair looked horrified to be seen by thousands on the big screen.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin accidentally exposes astronomer CEO Andy Byron having an affair with his HR chief Kristin Cabot. pic.twitter.com/GMa2g0EiK3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2025

Coldplay frontman can’t believe his eyes

‘Oh look at these two! Oh what?’ the singer exclaimed in a video shared to TikTok – which has now racked up 5.8 million views – as they covered their faces and dived behind the barrier.

The duo, who were embracing one another as they swayed to the music and smiled, suddenly appeared in the footage projected across to the whole audience.

Embarrassed, the woman covered her face as she walked away from the viewpoint, while the man ducked down quickly out of view – as the musician, 48, made quipped before erupting in laughter.

Social media identified the cheating couple as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the firm’s chief human resources officer, Kristin Cabot.

Both Byron and Cabot are reportedly married to other people according to Page6.

Astronomer CEO & HR executive extramarital affair

According to LinkedIn, Byron has been the CEO of Astronomer, a company that empowers data teams to bring mission-critical analytics, AI and software to life, since July 2023.

Cabot has been with the company as the Chief People Officer since November 2024.

‘I lead by example and win trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants,’ Cabot wrote on her LinkedIn.

‘I have been energized in my conversations with Andy Byron and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here, including aiding our employees’ career development.’ she added in a later post.

Define career opportunities…?

Gushed the CEO of his new hire: ‘She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.’

Astronomer CEO wife dumbfounded

The former Lacework president is reportedly married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, 50. Since the video of her husband went viral, she deactivated her Facebook page.

Of note, Andy reportedly has a net worth of $1.3bn. Reflected one user on X, ‘Someone’s getting rich lol.’

Several fans sent their support to Andy’s wife after his affair with his mistress surfaced.

‘Welp….. sorry for the wife but glad they’re being exposed and embarrassed,’ tweeted one user on X.

‘Andy crash landed his shuttle right into her crevasse, and thought nobody would notice. Hope their respective spouses take them to the cleaners. Grown ass whores,’ added another.

‘It’s true! Coldplay just outed an affair in real time! It’s easy to laugh but this is actually horrible. He has a wife and kids,’ said a third person.

Coldplay are currently in the US as part of their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

They will next play Maddison, Nashville and Miami before heading back to the UK for a string of dates in August. Perhaps frontman, Chris Martin will be calling out more cheating couples in his upcoming shows…?