A former employee of Astronomer CEO, Andy Boyd, who went viral after being caught in an awkward embrace with his HR executive officer and rumoured lover has described his former boss as ‘toxic.’

Byron, 50, the married CEO of New York-based software firm Astronomer, became tabloid headlines after the tech boss was spotted getting intimate with the company’s chief human resources officer, Kristin Cabot, only to duck for cover as a ‘kiss camera’ lingered on the busted couple during a Wednesday concert in Boston.

What in the world?? This is the response of @astronomerio CEO Andy Byron after Coldplay’s Chris Martin accidentally exposes astronomer CEO Andy Byron having an affair with his HR chief Kristin Cabot. It has been revealed Byron. You are a GIGANTIC Doooosh! pic.twitter.com/EC94nX9SQ7 — Professor Nez (@professornez) July 17, 2025

Cooed, Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, 48, from stage, ‘Oh look at these two! Oh what? and further adding, ‘…either they’re having an affair’ or were just very bashful.’

The incident sparked chatter among the CEO’s former colleagues – with many claiming that Byron got his rightful comeuppance, according to a source who used to report directly to Byron, the nypost reports.

‘The text groups and chains of former employees are like…everybody’s laughing their ass off and enjoying the hell out of what happened and him getting exposed,’ the source told the outlet.

In the workplace, Byron allegedly has a reputation as an aggressive, sales-obsessed executive who can be ‘toxic’, the source added.

Byron is married to school teacher, Megan Kerrigan Byron, with whom he shares two children with. In the immediate aftermath of her husband’s alleged cheating scandal, the jilted wife scrubbed her social media profiles clean.

Cabot, 37, was previously married to Kenneth Thornby, with whom she shares a young child with.

The former couple filed for divorce in 2018 with their split finalized in 2022, according to Massachusetts court records. It’s unclear if the HR executive has since remarried.

Byron joined Astronomer as CEO in July 2023, according to his LinkedIn page, which was taken down by Thursday afternoon. Astronomer closed a $93 million fundraising round in May with backing from Bain Capital, Salesforce and other notable firms.

Not immediately clear is what fall out now existed at Astronomer, as Byron is likely to face increased scrutiny as the tech company according to a recent PR release ‘seek to expand the company’s international presence.’