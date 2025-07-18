Kristin Cabot out? Astronomer company scrubs HR executive’s hiring after affair with CEO, Andy Boyd as cheating couple remain tight lipped.

The human resources executive caught being intimate with her CEO boss at a Coldplay concert no longer appears on the company amid speculation the two are having an affair, despite each being married to other partners.

Astronomer appeared to delete an announcement celebrating Kristin Cabot’s employment after the 37 year old woman was reportedly seen at a Coldplay concert with the firm’s CEO, Andy Byron, 50.

What in the world?? This is the response of @astronomerio CEO Andy Byron after Coldplay’s Chris Martin accidentally exposes astronomer CEO Andy Byron having an affair with his HR chief Kristin Cabot. It has been revealed Byron. You are a GIGANTIC Doooosh! pic.twitter.com/EC94nX9SQ7 — Professor Nez (@professornez) July 17, 2025

Astronomer HR executive hiring scrubbed

Astronomer said to be worth over a billion dollars and headquartered in NYC, is a data infrastructure company that helps organizations manage and scale their data systems.

A post titled ‘An Exciting Day Today’ and highlighting Cabot’s 2024 hiring as Chief People Officer can no longer be viewed via LinkedIn. Instead, a browser page reads, ‘This post cannot be displayed.’

The developments follow the alleged cheating couple being caught on ‘kiss cam’ video during Coldplay’s concert in Boston, Wednesday, with frontman, Chris Martin, quipping after the ‘busted’ couple desperately trying to disentangle, ‘Oh look at these two! Oh what? and further adding, ‘…either they’re having an affair’ or were just very bashful.’

The incriminating video shared to TikTok has since racked up 5.8 million views.

Neither Byron nor Cabot have publicly addressed their relationship status, with Byron’s ‘teacher’ wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron since scrubbing her social media profiles clean.

Little is known about Cabot’s former husband, Kenneth C. Thornby, with the couple previously divorcing in 2022 according to the New York Post, citing court records in Massachusetts.

Astronomer CEO & HR executive remain tight lipped

‘It’s unclear if she has since remarried, but the former couple has at least one child, as Thornby was made to pay child support,’ reported the Post.

Of note, Thornby’s LinkedIn page is deleted.

Cabot had only recently joined Astronomer in November of 2024, some nine months ago.

‘I lead by example and win trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants,’ Cabot wrote on her LinkedIn at the time.

‘I have been energized in my conversations with Andy Byron and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here, including aiding our employees’ career development.’ she added in a later post.

Gushed the CEO of his new hire: ‘She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.’

Prior to joining Astronomer, Cabot held leadership roles at ObserveIT, Neo4j, and Proofpoint.

Cabot earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. She has been praised in professional circles for her ability to foster company culture and scale teams. At Neo4j, for example, she helped grow the company from 225 to 900 employees according to one report.

Not immediately clear is what fall out now existed at Astronomer, with Andy Byron who appointed as CEO in 2023 now facing increased public scrutiny.