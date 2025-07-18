Megan Kerrigan Byron, Astronomer CEO wife of Andy Byron scrubs her social media pages (Facebook and Instagram) as jilted teacher wife is left dumbfounded after ‘kiss cam’ video at Coldplay concert reveals CEO having affair with his chief HR exec, Kristin Cabot. D ivorce speculation becomes rife.

Who doesn’t love a cheating scandal? Amid news of alleged infidelity of Astronomy CEO, Andy Byron with his newly appointed HR executive officer, Kristin Cabot, while attending a Coldplay concert in Boston, Wednesday night, inquiring minds have sought to know more about the CEO’s wife, who seemingly was dumbfounded about her husband’s indiscretions.

The episode led to the Astronomy CEO wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, 50, in the immediate aftermath of the ‘kiss cam’ video of their two ‘loved up’ executives fondling, deactivating her Facebook page and other social media profiles.

What in the world?? This is the response of @astronomerio CEO Andy Byron after Coldplay’s Chris Martin accidentally exposes astronomer CEO Andy Byron having an affair with his HR chief Kristin Cabot. It has been revealed Byron. You are a GIGANTIC Doooosh! pic.twitter.com/EC94nX9SQ7 — Professor Nez (@professornez) July 17, 2025

Astronomy CEO wife displayed happy active family life before scrubbing social media

‘Oh look at these two! Oh what?’ Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin exclaimed in a video shared to TikTok – which has now racked up 5.8 million views – as the busted exec couple covered their faces and dived behind a barrier. But not before becoming the lead story of every tabloid in the U.S the following day.

Megan Kerrigan Byron’s Facebook page, under the name ‘Meg Kerrigan’ was active and filled with family photos on the morning of July 17. The page, prior to being deactivated, showcased happy seeming photos of the couple and their kids.

But there was more to come, an Instagram page in the name of Megan Kerrigan Byron has now also been deleted. The page uses the handle M.E. Byron. Her name in property records is Megan E. Byron.

Will extramarital affair lead to Astronomy CEO wife seeking divorce?

As the world digested the extramarital affair, questions were asked about the scorned CEO’s wife.

Reported Marca: ‘Megan Kerrigan is a respected educator based in Massachusetts. She currently serves as the Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at the prestigious Bancroft School. Kerrigan is well known for her work in inclusive education and has maintained a low profile amid the controversy.’

It remains unclear if the CEO and his wife will resolve their marital woes or whether the jilted wife will seek to call time out of quits? Of note the couple who generally live a private existence, share two children.

No word yet on the reaction of jilted husband, Kenneth C. Thornby who is married to Kristin Cabot.