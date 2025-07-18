Grace Springer, Coldplay fan who filmed cheating CEO & HR worker defends posting kiss-cam video as post is seen more than 30 million times.

‘Play stupid games, win stupid prizes…’ that is the six word rebuttal a Coldplay fan has issued following criticism for posting the viral moment on ‘kiss-cam’ of alleged cheating affair involving a CEO and his Human Resources executive officer.

New Jersey resident Grace Springer is speaking out about her viral video — which has amassed more than 30 million views — capturing Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot intimately embracing each other only to ‘awkwardly’ disengage when they realise they are being televised.

Speaking to The Sun the Coldplay fan said she never expected her footage to become so popular, while stressing it hopes it can be a learning moment for those involved.

What in the world?? This is the response of @astronomerio CEO Andy Byron after Coldplay’s Chris Martin accidentally exposes astronomer CEO Andy Byron having an affair with his HR chief Kristin Cabot. It has been revealed Byron. You are a GIGANTIC Doooosh! pic.twitter.com/EC94nX9SQ7 — Professor Nez (@professornez) July 17, 2025

Offers Springer, 28, ‘A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes.’

‘I had no idea who the couple was,’ adding, ‘I just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it,’ with no idea how mega-viral it would soon go.

Grace says she hopes the allegedly betrayed CEO’s wife can heal following the ‘devastating’ incident and get ‘a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them.’

The kiss cam video showed Byron and Cabot scrambling to hide their faces after the jumbotron suddenly panned to them during the concert.

‘F–king hell, it’s me,’ Byron appeared to say in the video, while his HR chief appeared to mouth, ‘This is awkward.’

As Cabot flung her hands over her face and Byron ducked down out of view, frontman Chris Martin quipped, ‘Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.’

Martin, 48, later added, ‘I hope we didn’t do something bad…’

As Springer’s clip exploded on social media, online sleuths quickly found that Byron appeared to be married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, while Cabot had recently divorced her husband, Kenneth Thornby.

‘I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them,’ Springer said.

‘I hope, for them, my video was a blessing in disguise.’

In the immediate aftermath of her husband’s alleged cheating scandal, the jilted wife scrubbed her social media profiles clean. Cabot’s ex husband has since made his Linkedin profile private.

It wasn’t immediately clear how, or if, the apparent scandal could play out professionally.

Cabot had only just joined Astronomer in November, with the HR executive, previously boasting on LinkedIn that she leads ‘by example and win[s] trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants,’ along with saying she was ‘energized’ by her conversations with Byron.

Meanwhile, Byron gushed that Cabot was ‘a proven leader.’

The episode has since led to a previous post on Astronomer’s LinkedIn profile celebrating hiring Cabot being removed. A browser page reads, ‘This post cannot be displayed.’

To date, Neither Byron nor Cabot, or their employer, Astronomer have publicly addressed the cheating scandal.