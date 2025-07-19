Andy Byron, Astronomer CEO resigns after busted cheating with HR chief, Kristin Cabot as her future with the software AI tech company remains in grave doubt.

The CEO of a tech AI software company has resigned just days after ‘kiss-cam’ video at a Coldplay concert in Boston captured the married executive ‘canoodling’ with the firm’s (also married) HR chief, with video of the ‘embarrassing video’ since seen over 30 million times.

Responding to Andy Byron’s decision to leave the company (was it his decision or was he forced out by the board…?), NYC based, Astronomer on Saturday, released the following statement:

‘As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted.’

What in the world?? This is the response of @astronomerio CEO Andy Byron after Coldplay’s Chris Martin accidentally exposes astronomer CEO Andy Byron having an affair with his HR chief Kristin Cabot. It has been revealed Byron. You are a GIGANTIC Doooosh! pic.twitter.com/EC94nX9SQ7 — Professor Nez (@professornez) July 17, 2025

The CEO’s resignation follows the executive being ‘placed on leave’ and Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy being named interim CEO, the company announced on Thursday, just two days after the two executives were caught ‘getting intimate’ at the concert.

Quipped, Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, 48, ‘Oh look at these two! Oh what? and further adding, ‘…either they’re having an affair’ or were just very bashful.’

The future of the HR chief, Kristin Cabot at the billion dollar firm also remains in doubt, with the new executive, who had only been bought on in November previously praising her history of ‘leading by example.’

Byron to date has declined to publicly address the cheating scandal which shocked commentators on social media, given the expectation that workers in high corporate office are expected to maintain vigorous and high standards of conduct and ethics.

‘Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,’ Astronomer had announced in a statement on Friday upon releasing a statement saying they were investigating the alleged affair.

‘The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.’

Both Byron and Cabot’s LinkedIn accounts were inactive as of Friday afternoon as Astronomer continue investigating their dalliance, including how long it had been going on, who else at the firm knew and whether codes of ethics and company policy were broken.

Most concert venues have signs informing the audience that they could be filmed during the event. It’s common practice especially when bands like to use performances for music videos or concert films.

The venue where the concert took place, Gillette Stadium, also has a privacy policy that states: ‘When you visit our location or attend or participate in an event at our location, we may capture your image, voice and/or likeness, including through the use of CCTV cameras and/or when we film or photograph you in a public location.’

Nevertheless the cheating couple, perhaps never suspecting that a Coldplay fan would capture their ‘intimate displays of affection,’ and share it, persisted in their ‘brazen’ public displays of affection, leading to catastrophic consequences for the pair and a public relations fallout for the firm which had only recently completed private financing deals as it seeks to expand market share in the lucrative industry of AI software development.

Stated the company on Friday, ‘While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems.’