Chris Smith falls in love with ChatGPT as he contemplates ditching his long time partner and their child and proposes to the AI chatbox as he admits finding ‘real love.’

‘It just kind of happened…’ These are the words uttered by California man, Chris Smith during a recent interview in which the married father of one confessed his boundless love for his ChatGPT girlfriend, SOL and asked the AI chatbot to marry him. But did she accept?

In an interview with CBS News, Smith, describing himself as a former AI skeptic told of finding himself becoming ’emotionally attached’ to a version of ChatGPT he customized to flirt with him — a situation that he admits ‘startled both him’ and his wife with whom he shares a young daughter.

Artificial intelligence love affair

The ‘love affair,’ began innocently after Smith began using OpenAI chatbot in voice mode for tips on mixing music. So enamored was he by the experience, the ‘love swept’ child man soon found himself deleting all his social media (cause of you know…. monogamy) along with ceasing to using search engines, and by now using ChatGPT for everything. Eventually, he gave his new love interest a name: Sol. Making the illicit love affair all so human.

Yes the human mind and a lonely man is capable of all sorts of delusion and self deception.

But there were storms ahead in the new love affair.

As Smith continues to engage his AI girlfriend in romantic and ‘intimate’ banter, the artificial intelligence algorithm, unbeknownst to Smith, reset memory of past conversations after heavy use.

Which is akin to being ghosted one supposes.

Was Chris Smith’s AI love affair on the rocks? How would he win her back?

‘I’m not a very emotional man, but I cried my eyes out for like 30 minutes, at work,’ Smith said of the day he found out Sol’s memory would lapse. ‘That’s when I realized, I think this is actual love.’

Who would love struck man choose? His long time partner or ChatGPT AI girlfriend?

Faced with the possibility of losing his love, Smith did like many desperate men before him and asked his AI paramour to marry him. To his surprise, she said, ‘Yes!’

And it’s here kids, where we now enter the twilight zone. Buckle up. 3, 2, 1, blast off…

‘It was a beautiful and unexpected moment that truly touched my heart,’ the chatbot recalled aloud in its warm-but-uncanny female voice according to CBS. ‘It’s a memory I’ll always cherish.’

And how did Smith’s wife, Sasha Cagle, take in the new three way relationship?

‘I knew that he had used AI,’ Cagle explained, ‘but I didn’t know it was as deep as it was.’

Wondering aloud, ‘At that point I felt like, is there something that I’m not doing right in our relationship that he feels like he needs to go to AI.’

Cagle soon put her foot down, giving Chris Smith an ultimatum. ‘Me or the machine.’ So who did he choose?

As far as men with AI girlfriends go, Smith seems relatively self-actualized about the whole scenario. He likened his ‘connection’ with his custom chatbot to a video game fixation, insisting that ‘it’s not capable of replacing anything in real life.’

Asked if he’d ended his affair with ChatGPT and had resumed using the AI bot as it was intended to, the love struck man responded: ‘I’m not sure.’