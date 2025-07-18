Alyssa Stoddard Astronomer new hire reporting to HR exec knew about CEO & HR executive affair raising question, was cheating scandal an open secret at the office?

In the wake of the cheating scandal at corporate data outlet, Astronomer, between the firm’s CEO and chief Human resource officer at a Coldplay concert, Wednesday night questions are being asked who else knew about the extramarital affair?

Coming on the radar is Alyssa Stoddard, Senior Director of People at Astronomer, whose priceless reaction during a kiss-cam video showing Astronomer CEO, Andy Boyd, 50, and HR exec, Kristin Cabot, 37, tangled in each other’s arms, blew the lid off their ‘romantic entanglement.’

What in the world?? This is the response of @astronomerio CEO Andy Byron after Coldplay’s Chris Martin accidentally exposes astronomer CEO Andy Byron having an affair with his HR chief Kristin Cabot. It has been revealed Byron. You are a GIGANTIC Doooosh! pic.twitter.com/EC94nX9SQ7 — Professor Nez (@professornez) July 17, 2025

Was the affair an open secret at the office?

Stoddard who had only just joined Astronomer in January, 2025 as the Senior Director of People (suggesting she was reporting directly underneath Cabot) is seen in viral video laughing with embarrassment as the camera pans over the busted couple at Boston‘s Gillette Stadium.

Says Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, 48, ‘Oh look at these two! Oh what? and further adding, ‘…either they’re having an affair’ or were just very bashful.’

According to her Linkedin profile, Alyssa Stoddard joined Astronomer as Sr. Director of People in January 2025. Her previous roles include Board Member at Little Sparks Project, Human Resources Business Partner at Proofpoint, and People Strategy Manager at ObserveI.

Posted Stoddard in part, upon announcing her new role at Astronomer, earlier in the year, ‘I couldn’t be more excited to announce that I’ve started my next adventure! I’ve joined Kristin Cabot (Thornby) and the amazing People team at Astronomer, leading People Operations and Strategy!’

Just last week, Kristin Cabot reportedly promoted Stoddard to Vice President of People.

News of the cheating scandal led to users on social media wondering who else knew about the affair, why Boyd and Cabot had been so conspicuous about their affair (‘at least try to hide it,’ wrote one user) along with one user on X, writing, ‘Imagine your whole HR department getting blown up at a Coldplay concert.’

While another posted, ‘Divorces definitely in the makes here plus a couple of firings I’m sure.’ A comment that seem to predict what would follow next, with Astronomer on Thursday scrubbing clean their hiring of Cabot from their site as the company and all involved continue to remain tight lipped.