Amber Goldman, Gautier, Mississippi mom arrested after two young sons, ages 2 and five drown at residence pool while mom was getting high.

A Mississippi mother has been arrested following the drowning death of her two young sons at a residential pool over the weekend.

Amber Goldman, 36, of Gautier, Miss was taken into custody after her two young sons were found ‘unresponsive’ beside a pool on Three Oaks Drive in the Hickory Hills area, Monday afternoon just on 5 p.m.

Gautier mom recently shared post on Facebook stating that she was clean from drug use

First responders attempted to save the children’s lives. They were brought to the hospital, where they later died the Gautier Police Department stated in a Facebook release.

At the time of the children’s deaths, their mother is alleged to have been getting high.

The parent was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Chief of Police David Bever said additional charges are possible, WLBT reported.

Officials had yet to determine how the young boys ended up in the pool.

Posted Amber Goldman on Facebook in part on April 7: ‘PSA this is the first and last time I will say this, I do not do drugs. I don’t want to do drugs. I have not done drugs in over a decade. I have overcome things some people could never so I would appreciate it, Darrell Graham, and your little girlfriend to stop trying to slander my name just because I don’t wanna be with you.’

Local Mississippi community heart broken

The death of the two young boys left the local community shattered.

‘This is an unimaginable tragedy that has deeply affected our community. Our hearts are with the family, friends, and first responders impacted by this heartbreaking loss,’ Chief Bever said in a statement.

‘The Gautier Police Department extends its deepest condolences to everyone mourning these two young lives. We ask the community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers as our investigators continue to seek answers.’

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.