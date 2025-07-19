Alyssa Stoddard Astronomer HR employee misidentified as embarrassed co-worker in Coldplay kiss cam video which captured CEO boss, Andy Byron and HR head, Kristin Cabot in intimate embrace as executives involved decline publicly addressing alleged cheating.

Astronomer the AI company at the center of an alleged cheating scandal has issued a statement saying that company employee, Alyssa Stoddard was wrongly identified in the Coldplay kiss cam scandal involving CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot.

The statement, issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of the company, clarified that one of their employees, Alyssa Stoddard, a recent personnel hire, reporting directly to Kristin Cabot, was misidentified as being at the concert from the viral ‘kiss cam’ footage.

What in the world?? This is the response of @astronomerio CEO Andy Byron after Coldplay’s Chris Martin accidentally exposes astronomer CEO Andy Byron having an affair with his HR chief Kristin Cabot. It has been revealed Byron. You are a GIGANTIC Doooosh! pic.twitter.com/EC94nX9SQ7 — Professor Nez (@professornez) July 17, 2025

Stoddard, a senior employee on Astronomer’s Human Resources team, went viral alongside the couple after internet sleuths claimed that the woman, seen in the viral ‘kiss cam’ video alongside Byron and Cabot, was her. Denying those claims, Astronomer clarified that no other employee, apart from Byron and Cabot, was in the Coldplay video, now seen over 30 million times.

‘Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video,’ the statement said. ‘The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly,’ they added.

The statement’s release came amid speculation whether the extramarital affair was an open secret at the office, with the chagrined AI company forced to salvage its reputation, releasing a follow up statement, Friday afternoon, saying that it was now launching an investigation into the alleged ‘indiscretion’, while indicating that the alleged affair was a shocking surprise to the software company.

Stoddard to date has declined to publicly address the scandal. Neither Byron nor Cabot have spoken out on the matter, either.