Kristin Cabot, Astronomer HR chief resigns after Coldplay kiss-cam debacle which saw her allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron who resigned days earlier.

Astronomer HR chief, Kristin Cabot has resigned from the AI tech company a week after ‘kiss-cam’ video at a Coldplay concert captured the married executive ‘canoodling’ with Astronomer’s CEO, also married in the wake of public fallout from the couple’s alleged extramarital affair.

‘Kristin Cabot is no long with Astronomer — she’s resigned,’ a company rep told TMZ.

CEO Andy Byron, 50, who Cabot was caught cuddling with at the show last week, was forced to resign from the AI company over the weekend.

The HR executive’s resignation comes amid consternation as to legal hurdles facing the tech AI company should it be seen forcing the employee out over ‘immoral behavior’ outside the workplace.

It was speculated before her departure that Cabot, 52, and her legal team would be in undergoing ‘severance package’ negotiations in lieu of the ‘disgraced’ executive’s ouster. Astronomer has declined to say whether Cabot’s ouster included a pay package on the way out.

Viral video of incriminating kiss-cam video at a Coldplay concert, which saw both married executives (to other partners) attempting to duck and disengage as cameras settled on the romantically entangled pair.

‘Oh look at these two! Oh what?’ Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, 48, exclaimed in a video shared to TikTok – which went viral the world over – as they covered their faces and dived behind the barrier.

Quipped the singer further, ‘Oh look at these two! Oh what? and further adding, ‘…either they’re having an affair’ or were just very bashful.’

The video which was seen the world over, led to the blindsided tech company announcing it was launching an internal investigation days later.

‘Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,’ the tech-and-data firm said in a statement.

Cabot has been with the company as the Chief People Officer since November 2024.

‘I lead by example and win trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants,’ Cabot wrote on her LinkedIn.

Gushed the CEO of his new hire: ‘She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.’

‘I have been energized in my conversations with Andy Byron and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here, including aiding our employees’ career development,’ Cabot further re-iterated.

Astronomer has since stated it’s business as usual, naming Pete DeJoy as interim CEO, who’s promising to push through the cheating scandal and come out stronger.