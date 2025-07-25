Privateer Rum CEO was on Asia work trip when his wife was...

Kristen and Andy Cabot marriage showed no trouble, as Astronomer HR chief wife cheated with her CEO boss while Privateer Rum CEO husband was on overseas business trip.

Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot was an overseas work trip when his newly married wife, former Astronomer HR chief, Kristen Cabot was allegedly mired in an extramarital affair with her CEO boss, Andy Byron.

Andrew Cabot, founder of the Massachusetts-based, high-end liquor maker, had been on a work-related trip to Japan and returned to find himself the talk of the town according to a source.

‘[Andrew] was in Asia for a few weeks and returned on Saturday, so he was gone while all this went down,’ said the source according to the nypost. ‘Poor guy.’

Kristin and Andrew Cabot married sometime after her previous divorce was finalized in 2022. The source said there had been little indication of any trouble in the couple’s marriage before the Coldplay concert video went viral.

‘The family is now saying they have been having marriage troubles for several months and were discussing separating — which I find interesting since as of a month ago they were saying how in love they are,’ the source added.

According to a previous report, Andrew and Kristen Cabot had purchased a $2.2 million mansion in Rye, New Hampshire, just five months before the scandal broke out.

The Cabots were seen smiling and wearing wedding rings alongside two young kids in a Facebook post from May 2024.

Andrew Cabot is a member of one of the oldest and wealthiest families in Boston. The Cabots are one of the original ‘Boston Brahmin’ clans that controlled New England for centuries.

A bio on Privateer’s website says his ‘ancestor, the original Andrew Cabot (1750-1791), was a merchant, rum distiller and successful American privateer during the American Revolution.’

The brand — whose high-end bottles can retail for upward of $100 each — touts its strict use of authentic ingredients and ‘Made in the USA’ pedigree.

‘One thing is certain,’ one ad advises. ‘Privateer advocates transparency, honesty and purity.’

Kristin Cabot’s now-deleted LinkedIn account showed that she has served as an ‘advisory board member’ at Privateer Rum since September 2020.

But it all came crashing down after wife Kristen was last week caught in the arms of her CEO boss, Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert on viral ‘kiss-cam video’.

Viral video lingered on the handsy couple who suddenly made desperate efforts (had they just remained calm one imagines the camera would’ve continued on to the next couple wit neither the wiser….) to duck and disengage as cameras settled on the frazzled pair.

‘Oh look at these two! Oh what?’ Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, 48, exclaimed in a video shared to TikTok – which went viral the world over – as they covered their faces and dived behind a barrier.

Quipped the singer further, ‘Oh look at these two! Oh what? and further adding, ‘…either they’re having an affair’ or were just very bashful.’

The video which was seen the world over, led to the blindsided tech company announcing it was launching an internal investigation days later.

‘Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,’ the tech-and-data firm said in a statement.

Cabot has been with the company as the Chief People Officer since November 2024.

‘I lead by example and win trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants,’ Cabot wrote on her LinkedIn.

Gushed the CEO of his new hire: ‘She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.’

But by over the weekend, Astronomer CEO quietly tended his resignation along with Kristen Cabot on Thursday. Neither former executive has publicly commented on the cheating scandal as the future to their respective marriages remains unclear.