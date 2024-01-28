Jordan Willis Kansas City man depressed over speculation that he may have killed 3 Kansas City Chief fans found frozen to death in his backyard as national speculation as to the trio’s death remains fervent.

How did 3 men end up dead after going to watch a football game? An award winning HIV scientist who hosted a Kanas City Chiefs watch football party that led to three of his 3 friends being found frozen to death in his backyard in mystery circumstances is reportedly ‘depressed’ over national speculation that he may have had something to do with the trio’s deaths.

To date Jordan Willis who has since moved out of the home where three friends were found dead in the backyard of his rental home, on January 9th, has not been the focus of a homicide investigation. Nor have police indicated foul play a consideration.

That nevertheless hasn’t preempted national speculation that Willis, 38, may in fact still be involved in the mens’ deaths, or at the very least not owning up entirely as to how the trio ended up dead, while he purportedly slept upstairs for two days straight before being woken up by police conducting a welfare check.

Unfounded rumors

‘Not only is the whole country accusing him of murdering his friends without factual details, evidence or any charges at this time, but he also lost three close friends,’ a source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Fox Nation Saturday.

‘He didn’t get to say goodbye or go to their funerals due to the circumstances of these wild speculations and accusations.’

‘No one seems to be willing to wait for the results of the toxicology report or wait for any other facts from the police department from a case that is still under investigation to make these speculations.’

The un-named source condemned rumors that Willis was telling friends that David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, had frozen to death in the days leading up to the tragic Jan. 9 discovery.

Willis’ own family reportedly first learned of the tragedy through the media — and weren’t sure whether their loved one was among the dead, according to the source.

Rampant speculation and story contradictions

The HIV research scientist spent the 48 hours ‘asleep on the couch’ next to a loud fan while wearing noise-canceling headphones, unaware of the flurry of calls and messages of loved ones trying to locate the missing men who had attended a watch party at his residence on January 7th.

Johnson and Harrington’s families have rebuked Willis’ version of events, even speculating that a crime could have been tied to Willis’ career as a scientist with the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative’s Neutralizing Antibody Center, Schief Lab.

‘The mad scientist agenda is absolutely ridiculous,’ the source close to the Willis family said.

‘The fact that he is a scientist is irrelevant.

‘What’s probably important to note and maybe a reason why these families are saying they don’t know Jordan: Jordan went to high school with several of these guys. After college, he spent probably close to 10 years in Nashville and San Diego doing his graduate and post-doctorate work,’ the source said.

‘He moved back to KC four or five years ago and, at some point, reconnected with his high school friends.’

More unanswered questions

The Kansas City Chief fans regularly shared pictures of themselves decked out in their Chiefs regalia to watch games, and were planning on going to a Jan. 13 game with tickets Willis bought for the group, which ‘wasn’t the first game he’d taken them all to this season,’ the source said.

Willis’ dad previously said that his son had treated his friends to a game just one day before the tragedy.

When asked how Willis could have spent two days inside his home without his dog alerting him to the dead bodies, the source told Fox Nation that the pet simply wasn’t home.

Although he belongs to Willis, the animal is ‘somewhat of a therapy dog’ for Willis’ father, who the source said is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and spends most of the time at the family house.

Willis lawyer, John Picerno also explained the scientist moving out of the rental home in fear of ‘retaliation.’

‘His house was all over the news. Multiple people driving by every day. People are threatening him on the internet, and everyone knows where this house is thanks to the news coverage. After the police cleared the house, and this story became public, Jordan moved out as his privacy and safety were at risk. He’s … still cooperating with police,’ the source said, describing Willis as a ‘good guy’ who ‘loves his friends.’

Maybe Jordan Willis Kansas City Chiefs fan is innocent and a victim of the media?

‘The vitriol is awful, and I think people are afraid to speak up for him because of how vicious people are with these speculations,’ the source added.

Police had emphatically said that the case is not being investigated as a homicide and that Willis is not being treated as a suspect.

Toxicology reports for the dead men are still pending, which will affirm or deny law enforcement’s suspicions that they overdosed on drugs, making themselves vulnerable to the freezing overnight conditions.