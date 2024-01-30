Ashton Brady Kansas City neighbor took video of Jordan Willis being handcuffed and detained when bodies of three Kansas City Chiefs fans were discovered in backyard two days after a football watch party went terribly wrong as questions linger and a demand for answers.

An exclusive report via NewsNation (see below) has told of a neighbor who witnessed police arriving on the night of January 9th at the home of Jordan Willis and detaining and handcuffed the Kansas City man the night the ‘frozen’ bodies of three Kansas City Chiefs fans being found in his backyard.

Speaking with Ashton Brady, a newly arrived neighbor in the community who lived directly across the road from Jordan Willis, Brady proceeds to explain how he came to witness the unfolding scene as police and an ambulance arrived at the HIV scientist’s home.

The ensuing activity followed Willis hosting a football watching party with four other men, on January 7th, three of whom were found frozen to death in mysterious circumstances two days later.

The deceased men were identified as David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36. A fifth man who also attended the party and whose account of events contradicts that of Willis has been identified as 37-year-old flooring contractor, Alex Weamer-Lee.

Despite attempts to find the missing men for the next two days, it wasn’t until the fiancee of one of the three missing men, Clayton McGeeney, broke into Willis’ basement where she then came across the macabre discovery of a dead body on a porch.

Police were called, with Kansas City neighbor, Adrian Brady by happenstance capturing the ensuing moments as explained during an interview with NewsNation.

This is video I obtained of the moment investigators arrived at Jordan Willis’ home. It’s about 10 minutes after Clayton McGeeney’s fiancée discovered the three men’s bodies and called 911. You can see Jordan cuffed and detained on his front stoop while police ask him… pic.twitter.com/928yd4DV8o — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) January 30, 2024

Asked how or why Willis never called back concerned family or friends, or why he didn’t notify police of the bodies, the award winning HIV-scientist insisted he had been asleep for the next two days upstairs with headphones and a loud fan.

To date a series of contradictions, seeming story revisions, ongoing lawyer updates and family allegations of malicious actions have plagued the story as police continue to insist they are not leading a homicide and that no foul play was suspected. The internet nevertheless remained amok in speculation that Willis was somehow complicit in his three friends’ deaths and that charges would inevitably be made against the man, while others protested his innocence in the ‘bizarre case.’

While drug use was speculated, toxicology results are another five weeks away which may shed further light, along with autopsy results as to how the three men came to die as public curiosity in the case remains fervent. In the interim, family members continue to cite what they claim is a lack of full disclosure from police and investigators as they seek closure and the full facts amid ongoing contradictions.