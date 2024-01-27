Alex Weamer-Lee id as 5th Kanas City Chiefs fan who attended fateful football watching party where 3 childhood friends were found frozen to death at host, Jordan Willis’ home as more contradictions in mens’ story surfaces.

Does he hold the answers? The fifth man who attended a Kansas City Chiefs watch party and left before three of his friends were later found frozen to death in the host’s backyard has been identified as childhood friend, Alex Weamer-Lee.

Weamer-Lee went to high school with David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, whose bodies were discovered outside of Jordan Willis’ Kansas City rental home on Jan. 9 — two days after all five friends were there to watch football, the DailyMail reported.

It was previously reported that Weamer-Lee, according to his attorney Andrew Talge, arrived at Willis’ home at about 7 p.m. Jan. 7 and left around midnight while the four other men were still awake and watching ‘Jeopardy!’

Contradiction in story versions

Police found Harrington, Johnson and McGenney’s bodies in Willis’ rental home’s yard two days later during a welfare check after scores of calls and texts to their phones went unanswered.

Willis was also unreachable. His lawyer has said he had been ‘asleep on the couch’ next to a loud fan while wearing noise-canceling headphones for nearly two days. Do you suppose?

The case is not being investigated as a homicide and police have emphatically said that foul play is not suspected.

Weamer-Lee was childhood friends with the three men found dead and Willis from their days at Park Hill High School.

Photographs on social media show Weamer-Lee and his beaming friends donning Kansas City Chiefs jerseys

Mystery deaths not seen as homicide

According to his attorney, Lee received a text from McGeeney’s fiancée and from Johnson’s mother, both asking about their loved ones.

Lee texted both Willis and Johnson, but did not receive replies from either.

Lee’s lawyer’s version of events contradicts several statements made by Willis’ attorney, John Picerno, including that Willis saw all four of his friends out around 2 a.m. and then went to sleep on his couch.

It also contradicts Picerno’s claims Willis did not receive any texts, only messages via Facebook Messenger.

Loved ones of the victims have publicly pointed fingers at Willis, with Harrington’s father saying he’s “not buying” the HIV research scientist’s version of what happened, while even suggesting something malicious had happened to the three friends.

Willis’ family is standing behind him, however, asserting that he is grieving the loss of his friends in the case that continues to rivet America.

‘He would never in a million years do anything,’ Jordan Willis’ father told the nypost.

‘These were all good friends of his, these were all people he went to school with and he took them to a football game the day before for the Chiefs.’