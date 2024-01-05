Mystery 5th Kansas City Chiefs friend disputes Jordan Willis homeowner version of events as increased inconsistencies in story of three fans freezing to death in yard raises questions as to what really took place on January 7th?

A fifth friend has come forward sharing details about a Kansas City Chiefs football viewing party that he was present at earlier this month, that resulted in three fans freezing to death in their friend’s backyard — which seemingly contradict the claims of the host who continues to maintain he had no involvement in the three mens’ freezing deaths.

The fifth person, who has not been named publicly, had joined the group — which included David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36 — at Jordan Willis’ home on January 7 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play their last regular season game, lawyer John Picerno told FOX 4.

The man told the outlet that when he left the Kansas City home, Jordan Willis and his other three friends were still awake, according to the New York Post.

More inconsistencies

The man also stressed that he was not the last person to see the three men alive before they froze to death in Willis’ yard and went unnoticed for two days.

The fifth individual had arrived at the house at about 7pm and left around midnight, his lawyer, Andrew Talge, said.

When his client left, the four other men were up watching game how Jeopardy! — indicating that the three victims were still alive in the early hours of Monday, Mr Talge added.

Mr Talge’s version of events contradicts John Picerno’s statement, which insisted that Willis saw his four friends out at the end of the night, then went to sleep on his couch.

Mr Picerno also said several times that Jordan Willis — who allegedly slept on his couch for the next two days, unaware that his three friends were frozen in the backyard — only received messages via Facebook Messenger, and did not get texts or calls, FOX 4 noted.

Backtracking initial story time line

According to Mr Talge, however, his client received a text from Mr McGeeney’s fiancee and from Ricky Johnson’s mother, both asking about their loved ones.

Their concerns prompted Talge’s client to text Willis and Johnson, but he did not receive a reply, the lawyer alleged.

Picerno declined to comment on the discrepancy, FOX4 reported.

The three men’s bodies were not found until January 9, when Mr McGeeney’s fiancee requested a welfare check.

In an interview with NewsNation last week, Picerno stated Jordan Willis left his home sporadically on January 8 and 9 — only to backtrack on Monday and say that Mr Willis had only been in and out of his bedroom.

‘What I meant to say on NewsNation is that he left — he was sleeping, and he left his bedroom sporadically,’ he said, according to FOX 4.

Mr Willis moved out of the home less than a week after the bodies were found, his lawyer added.

The Kansas City Police Department to date have stressed that no foul play was suspected. Police also stated that they were not conducting a homicide investigation, while acknowledging that they were still awaiting the results for autopsy and toxicology results.