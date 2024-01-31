Jordan Willis checks into drug rehab after Kansas City Chiefs fans deaths as the scientist comes clean he was way over his head. Pending toxicology results will confirm if the the three friends died from a tainted drug batch as questions are now asked- who gave them the tainted batch and was Willis under the influence and how did he come to survive while the others didn’t?

The plot thickens. The Kansas City Chiefs fan whose three friends were found dead in his backyard has checked into rehab, a friend claims.

Jordan Willis took the events of that night and the days after as an ‘enormous, heartbreaking wake-up call’, the un-identified friend said.

The deaths of his friends made him realize that he had a problem with addiction and needed to seek professional help, the insider told Fox News.

David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, were found dead in Willis’ backyard in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 9.

Police have not made any arrests and medical examiners are yet to reveal the cause of death. Results from toxicology reports are still pending.

Detectives are combing through the phones of the three men who were found dead nearly 48 hours after the football watch party on January 7.

Willis, a HIV scientist, moved out of his home within days of police knocking on his door to question him about the bodies, fearing retaliation, and hasn’t been seen since.

For two days, the families of the victims say they visited Willis’ home, called him and sent him Facebook messages asking where they were. Only Willis never responded.

In turn loved ones began to wonder something was awry as the scientist in the days ahead began to give conflicting accounts and seemingly evasive answers or at least responses that many decried as suspect.

Since the recovery of the three men’s bodies, rampant speculation of drug use including a tainted batch leading to a fatal drug overdose.

Theories by experts include the men taking enough fentanyl, combined with alcohol, to pass out after leaving the house and freeze to death.

Willis claimed to not have left his home for two days and slept with noise-cancelling headphones that blocked the sound of his friends’ family frantic knocking.

‘After the shocking loss of three of his close friends under extremely tragic circumstances, Jordan recognized that he had a problem with addiction,’ they told Fox News.

‘He immediately checked himself into rehab after vacating his home and putting his things into storage.’

The friend declined to say what substance Willis was struggling with and whether the three friends who died also took drugs that night, and how they came to procure the illicit substances.

Willis is said to be devastated he did not get to say goodbye or go his friend’s funerals – and is concerned about suspicions he caused their deaths.

‘No one seems to be willing to wait for the results of the toxicology report or wait for any other facts from the police department from a case that is still under investigation to make these speculations,’ the un-named friend continued.

And then there were these comments on social media that caught this author’s attention, see what you think?

‘Checking himself into rehab is a defense tactic to get a lesser charge and or sentence.’

‘Anytime a star checks into rehab they’re trying to escape responsibility and get sympathy. He’s admitting some kind of guilt. He’s doing this before the toxicology results drop.’

‘Privilege is INSANE! I already knew this was a case of, “play stupid games, win stupid prizes.” Most of them had substance abuse issues despite their families denials, and that’s why we need to just wait for the toxicology prove that.’