Did Kansas City scientist drug & drag 3 Kansas City Chiefs friends?

Jordan Willis Kansas City man suspected of drugging 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans friends and dragging their bodies outside as victims’ parents say they don’t believe the scientist host’s version of events.

The family of one of the three Kansas City Chiefs fans found dead under mysterious circumstances in a friend’s frozen backyard yard earlier this month believe the trio could have been drugged and left for dead by their scientist pal.

Ricky Johnson’s father stated the theory despite police re-affirming that they are not treating the three mens’ deaths as suspicious. The Kansas Police Department have repeatedly stressed, pending the results of autopsy and toxicology tests, weeks away, that it was not yet clear whether drink or drugs were involved.

Police continued to re-affirm no foul play was suspected.

‘I believe he drugged them, dragged them outside and waited two days to call police,’

The friend and host who had invited the trio to his house, Jordan Willis, a respected and award winning HIV data scientist has also strenuously denied knowing anything about the plight of the deceased friends, maintaining he was asleep inside with headphones on, along with the presence of a loud fan (in the dead of winter?).

Ricki Johnson Sr. told Fox News that his 38-year-old son was not ‘irresponsible’ and would not have gone outside in the snow without a coat to freeze to death along with his friends, David Harrington, 37, and Clayton McGeeney, 36.

‘I believe he drugged them, dragged them outside and waited two days to call police,’ Johnson Sr. said of Willis.

Adding, ‘He may have done some drugs and stuff in the past, but I do not believe all three of them did drugs and fell over dead in that backyard,” Johnson Sr. said of his son, who had three children of his own.

‘I’m not going to say that during a game he didn’t have some drinks. But he wasn’t irresponsible that he was going to go outside and freeze to death,’ he claimed of his son, whose coat was left inside the rental house where the pals had watched the game.

‘You’re talking about three grown men. If he was out there just freezing like they said, he could’ve kicked out a window to get into the house.’

Contemplated Johnson’s mother, Norma Chester, ‘Seriously, these were responsible men. How do they go in a backyard and freeze to death, all three of them?’

Adding, ‘Something that comes to my mind, this guy [Willis] wants to brag about how smart he is, he’s a scientist. My thoughts are that he concocted something and gave it to all three men. How could this have happened?’

Lawyer claims parents allegations are baseless and ridiculous

Willis’ attorney, John Picerno to date has countered what he decried as ‘baseless’ allegations as ‘ridiculous.’

Willis’ attorney John Picerno also immediately dismissed the wild theory as nothing more than “baseless allegations” from grieving parents struggling to understand the tragedy.

The attorney suggested the grieving parents were coming up with ‘theories’ in a big to understand the tragedy.

‘He’s a scientist, and somehow he’s to blame? That’s an opinion not based in fact,’ the attorney told FOX News.

Picerno further stressed that Willis and the victims were close friends.

‘There’s no allegation of any animosity between Jordan and his three friends,’ Picerno said of the trio, two of whom he’d known since high school. ‘People want to speculate, [but] it’s not like anyone ever called the police saying, ‘We’re afraid of this Jordan guy.”

‘I understand that people are hurting, but that’s no excuse to throw baseless accusations at Jordan.’

Mystery fourth friend

Johnson, Harrington and McGeeney were found dead at Willis’ NW 83rd Terrace rental home on Jan. 9, two days after they had gathered to watch the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The victims’ relatives said that when police officers responded to the house, Willis met them at the door in his boxers with an empty wine glass in hand.

Willis’ attorney said that the glass contained water and had been refilled after being used to drink wine the night before.

In latest revelations, the attorney attorney announced the existence of a fourth friend, whose identity continued to remain a mystery who had been at the house after Willis going upstairs to sleep and ‘hanging out’ with the other three men.